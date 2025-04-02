Fawad Khan's Bollywood comeback 'Abir Gulaal' faces opposition from MNS, Shiv Sena seeks govt policy on Pakistani artists

The much-anticipated film 'Abir Gulaal', starring actors Fawad Khan and Vaani Kapoor, finds itself embroiled in controversy as it faces opposition from Indian film bodies. This resistance persists despite the Bombay High Court's dismissal of a 2023 petition seeking a ban on Pakistani artists in India.

Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) has opposed the release of the film, which is reportedly not backed by an Indian studio, in Maharashtra. MNS spokesperson Ameya Khopkar told Dainik Bhaskar that the party got to know of the film's release only after the makers announced it.

Khopkar added that the MNS would not allow the film to be released in Maharashtra since it features a Pakistani actor, referring to Fawad Khan.

"Under no circumstances will we permit such films to be released in the state. We are gathering more information about the film and will soon issue a full statement."

Not only MNS' Ameya Khopkar, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Nirupam said that Pakistani artists have never been able to gain widespread success in India.

"There is widespread hatred for Pakistan in India. When a film from Pakistan is released, Indian audiences do not prefer watching it. Even if a few people watch it out of curiosity, Pakistani artists have never been able to gain widespread success in India," said Nirupam.

He even insisted that if a central government policy on Pakistani artists exists, then, it should be widely implemented. "The decision on whether Pakistani films should be released in India or if their artists should be allowed to work here must be made by the government."

Moreover, producer associations have been vocal about their stance on Pakistani artists since the Pulwama attack, reflecting nationalist sentiments that oppose any such collaboration.

Ashoke Pandit, President of the Indian Film and Television Directors' Association, confirmed the absence of a legal ban but stressed their consistent opposition, stating, "This happened after the Pulwama attack when the federation took a strong stand. We absolutely do not encourage artists from Pakistan to work here."

The Federation of Western India Cine Employees plans to meet with the film's team to better understand the situation before making a final decision. Meanwhile, actor Imran Zahid's attempts to clarify the government's policy on Pakistani artists via RTI requests have yielded unsatisfactory responses.

Zahid expressed frustration, noting that ministries have denied possessing any information regarding a ban. "The MEA's response was terse and evasive, stating that they did not possess the requested information," he said, highlighting the lack of governmental clarity.

Zahid has cautioned colleagues against engaging with Pakistani artists, citing high risks and potential disruptions as a result of the unclear stance.

"This lack of clarity does more than inconvenience; it restricts our ability to create and collaborate. The livelihoods of many are impacted," Zahid remarked, urging for governmental transparency to inform industry decisions.

Despite its initial release date of May 9, the film's future remains precarious due to the ongoing opposition.