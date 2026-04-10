'Forwarding or sharing scenes would...': Hours after online leak, Vijay-led Jana Nayagan makers take legal action

The makers of Jana Nayagan have initiated legal action after the film was leaked online ahead of its theatrical release, intensifying the controversy surrounding Thalapathy Vijay's final film. The production house has issued a strong public notice warning that anyone involved in sharing or accessing the leaked content could face criminal proceedings.

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The leak surfaced late Thursday night when clips from the film began circulating on social media. By Friday morning, high-definition prints of the full film had reportedly appeared on multiple piracy platforms, raising alarm across the Tamil film industry.

KVN Productions, the film's producer, has moved swiftly, with its legal team issuing a detailed notice outlining the seriousness of the violation.

"The film has been produced by investing several hundred crores and the film carries enormous theatrical, satellite, OTT and commercial value," the notice that is viral on social media read. It further stated that certain scenes of the film have been illegally accessed, downloaded, copied, and circulated by certain persons and forwarded to third parties.

The producers made it clear that strict action is already underway.

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"My client has already initiated appropriate legal action against the person who unlawfully downloaded and forwarded scenes from the film Jana Nayagan and further proceedings are actively being pursued against all persons involved in such illegal circulation," the notice said.

The production house has also issued a direct warning to the public, cautioning against engaging with leaked content in any form.

"It is informed to public that not to download, receive, store, forward, share or circulate any leaked content… Any person found hereafter involved in such acts shall face immediate civil and criminal proceedings," the notice stated.

The notice mentioned that even forwarding or storing such content could attract legal consequences.

Read full notice here

The leak comes at a time when Jana Nayagan is already facing delays due to certification issues with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). The film, originally slated for release on January 9, 2026, has been stuck in a prolonged approval process after objections were raised over certain scenes.

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The controversy has also taken a political turn, given that the film is widely seen as Vijay's farewell project before his full-time entry into politics through his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK).

Jana Nayagan, directed by H. Vinoth and produced by KVN Productions, is positioned as a high-intensity political action thriller. The film features Vijay alongside Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Prakash Raj, Gautham Menon and Priyamani.