‘Gadar 2’ makers announce buy 2, get 2 offer on Raksha Bandhan 2023. Check out details here

‘Gadar 2’ news: Zee Studios, the makers of Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel-starrer commercial flick Gadar 2, have announced an offer for moviegoers. As per this offer, moviegoers will be able to avail a “buy 2, get 2 tickets free” offer for the film. This offer is valid only till September 3. Moviegoers can avail the scheme by booking tickets via BookMyShow.

The makers announced the offer in an Instagram post that read: “Iss Raksha Bandhan, kijiye poore parivaar ke liye kuch khaas! Book karein tickets under the ongoing offer of Buy 2 Get 2 using the code - GADAR2 (Link in bio) (Book your tickets under buy 2, get 2 offer on this festive season) #Gadar2 in cinemas now (sic)”.

Reflecting on the success of Gadar 2, Deol revealed his future plans at a recent screening of the film in London. Deol told ANI that he has still not planned anything about his next moves. “I have not still planned anything as to what I'm going to be doing next, hopefully, because I really want to cherish the moment and I want to take my step properly, one step at a time," the Gadar 2 star told ANI.

Deol emphasised on taking one step at a time and choosing subjects in keeping with the audience's liking. He also expressed his desire to continue making larger-than-life films with strong values.

Meanwhile, Sunny Deol’s latest film is hurtling towards Rs 500 crore at the Indian box office. Gadar 2 is likely to cross the Rs 475 crore as of Wednesday. The film collected a total of Rs 284.63 crore in its first week and minted Rs 134.37 crore in its second week. The latest Sunny Deol flick made Rs 7.10 crore on its third Friday, Rs 13.75 crore on its third Saturday, Rs 16.10 crore on its third Sunday, Rs 4.60 crore on its third Monday, Rs 5.10 crore on its first Tuesday, and will likely make around Rs 7 crore on its third Wednesday. With this, the film is estimated to have collected Rs 472.75 crore as of Wednesday, according to trade portal Sacnilk.

Gadar 2 is the sequel to the 2001 cult film Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. Directed by Anil Sharma, the film is set in 1971 and focuses on Tara Singh’s efforts to rescue his wife Sakeena and their son Charanjeet ‘Jeete’ Singh from Pakistan and bring them back to India. The film features Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, Utkarsh Sharma, Manish Wadhwa, Rakesh Bedi, and Gaurav Chopra in lead roles.

