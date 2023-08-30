‘Gadar 2’ box office collection day 20: Sunny Deol’s film makes Rs 471 crore so far, surpasses 30 million footfalls

‘Gadar 2’ earnings: Sunny Deol’s latest film Gadar 2 has set the cash registers on fire with its record-breaking box office business. The film will cross Rs 475 crore at the domestic box office soon and is now hurtling towards Rs 500 crore. Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel-starrer commercial potboiler minted Rs 284.63 crore in its first week and Rs 134.47 crore in its second week at the India box office.

Gadar 2 went onto collect Rs 7.10 crore on its third Friday, Rs 13.75 crore on its third Saturday, Rs 16.10 crore on its third Sunday, Rs 4.60 crore on its third Monday, around Rs 5.09 crore on its third Tuesday and will likely make around Rs 5.91 crore on its third Wednesday. With this, the film is estimated to make around Rs 471.65 crore so far.

Gadar 2 had an overall occupancy of 19.79 per cent as of August 29. Regions that contributed to the film’s box office business are Chennai (40.25 per cent), Ahmedabad (26 per cent), Jaipur (21.75 per cent), National Capital Region or NCR (21.25 per cent), Pune (21.25 per cent), Surat (21 per cent), Mumbai (18.25 per cent), Chandigarh (17.50 per cent), Bengaluru (17 per cent), Hyderabad (17 per cent), Lucknow (16.25 per cent), and Bhopal (13.50 per cent).

Also Read: ‘Gadar 2’ makers announce buy 2, get 2 offer on Raksha Bandhan 2023. Check out details here

Not only box office numbers, Gadar 2 also ranks high in terms of the footfalls at the Indian box office. The Sunny Deol-starrer also crossed 30 million footfalls as of Monday. It has overtaken Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan-starrer Karan Arjun, which logged 29.91 million footfalls. The three films ahead of Gadar 2 are Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai (30.66 million), Tiger Zinda Hai (30.89 million), and Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (31.17 million), according to entertainment portal Bollywood Hungama.

#Gadar2 continues its HEROIC RUN… Look at the #BO performance of this film on *weekdays* too, it’s PHENOMENAL… Meanwhile, #Gadar2 crosses 3 cr footfalls, as of Mon noon… [Week 3] Fri 7.10 cr, Sat 13.75 cr, Sun 16.10 cr, Mon 4.60 cr. Total: ₹ 460.65 cr. #India biz. #Boxoffice pic.twitter.com/dJex0wE99g — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 29, 2023

Helmed by Anil Sharma, Gadar 2 is the sequel to the 2001 superhit film Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. The film is set in 1971 and focuses on truck driver Tara Singh’s efforts to rescue his son Charanjeet ‘Jeete’ Singh from the clutches of the Pakistani Army. The film features Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, Utkarsh Sharma, Manish Wadhwa, and Gaurav Chopra in key roles. Gadar 2 released in theatres worldwide alongside Akshay Kumar’s OMG 2 and Chiranjeevi’s Bholaa Shankar, a day after Rajinikanth’s Jailer hit silver screens globally.

Also Read: ‘Jailer’ worldwide box office collection day 20: Rajinikanth’s film may break Baahubali’s record; marches towards Rs 650 crore

Also Read: 'OMG 2' box office collection day 20: Akshay Kumar film to cross Rs 140 crore today

Also Read: 'Dream Girl 2' box office collection day 5: Ayushmann Khurrana’s film crosses Rs 50 cr mark

Also Read: Gadar 2 box office collection day 19: Sunny Deol’s film may break Baahubali 2's record, beats KGF 2