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'Ghajini' villain Pradeep Rawat dies at 74 due to blood cancer; Sonu Sood, Yashpal Sharma pay tributes

'Ghajini' villain Pradeep Rawat dies at 74 due to blood cancer; Sonu Sood, Yashpal Sharma pay tributes

Pradeep Rawat enjoyed a distinguished acting career spanning over four decades across television, Bollywood and South Indian cinema, becoming one of India's most memorable screen villains

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  • Updated Aug 5, 2026 11:49 AM IST
'Ghajini' villain Pradeep Rawat dies at 74 due to blood cancer; Sonu Sood, Yashpal Sharma pay tributesVeteran actor Pradeep Rawat passed away on Tuesday

Veteran actor Pradeep Rawat, best known for his powerful performances in Ghajini, Lagaan, Sarfarosh and B.R. Chopra's television epic Mahabharat, passed away on Tuesday at the age of 74 after a prolonged battle with blood cancer. The actor breathed his last at a hospital in Bhiwandi, Mumbai, following a relapse of the disease. His manager confirmed that Rawat had been undergoing treatment for over a month after cancer returned nearly six weeks ago.

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The news of Rawat's demise has left the Indian film fraternity in mourning. Revered for his towering screen presence and memorable portrayals of villains across Hindi and South Indian cinema, Rawat built a career spanning more than four decades.

READ THIS: Padma Shri D Y Patil passes away at 90: A look at his achievements in education, politics and philanthropy

    Tributes pour in from film industry

    Actor Yashpal Sharma, who shared screen space with Rawat in Lagaan, was among the first to announce the heartbreaking news on social media. Remembering his co-star, he wrote: "Pradeep Rawat, our Ghajini, Deva of Lagaan. RIP."

    Actor Sonu Sood also paid tribute, remembering Rawat with an emotional message and referring to him affectionately as "Pradeep bhai," while expressing condolences to his family.

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    The All India Cine Workers Association (AICWA) also expressed grief over his passing, stating that Rawat's "powerful screen presence" and unforgettable villainous performances would continue to inspire generations of cinema lovers.

    A career defined by powerful performances

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    Born on January 21, 1952, in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, Pradeep Rawat began his acting journey in the 1980s. He first gained nationwide recognition by portraying Ashwatthama in B.R. Chopra's iconic television series Mahabharat.

    He later transitioned to films, becoming one of Indian cinema's most recognisable character actors and villains. His imposing personality and intense performances made him a favourite choice for negative roles across Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam films.

    ALSO READ: Mary Rivera, the actor behind one of Spider-Man: No Way Home's most memorable scenes, dies at 82

      Notable Filmography

      Pradeep Rawat enjoyed a distinguished acting career spanning over four decades across television, Bollywood and South Indian cinema, becoming one of India's most memorable screen villains. He first gained nationwide recognition as Ashwatthama in B.R. Chopra's iconic television series Mahabharat.

      In Hindi cinema, he delivered standout performances in Sarfarosh (1999), Lagaan (2001) as Deva Singh Sodhi, and Ghajini (2008), where his portrayal of the ruthless Ghajini Dharmatma became one of Bollywood's most iconic antagonist roles. His other notable Hindi films include The Hero: Love Story of a Spy, Singh Is Bliing, Tiger Zinda Hai and Chhaava. In South Indian cinema, Rawat won acclaim for films such as Sye, Chatrapathi, Stalin, Lakshyam, Aadhi and the Tamil version of Ghajini, cementing his legacy across multiple film industries.

      ABOUT THE AUTHOR

      Business Today Desk
      Business Today Desk

      Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

      Published on: Aug 5, 2026 11:49 AM IST
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