'Ghajini' villain Pradeep Rawat dies at 74 due to blood cancer; Sonu Sood, Yashpal Sharma pay tributes

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Tributes pour in from film industry

Actor Yashpal Sharma, who shared screen space with Rawat in Lagaan, was among the first to announce the heartbreaking news on social media. Remembering his co-star, he wrote: "Pradeep Rawat, our Ghajini, Deva of Lagaan. RIP."

Actor Sonu Sood also paid tribute, remembering Rawat with an emotional message and referring to him affectionately as "Pradeep bhai," while expressing condolences to his family.

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The All India Cine Workers Association (AICWA) also expressed grief over his passing, stating that Rawat's "powerful screen presence" and unforgettable villainous performances would continue to inspire generations of cinema lovers.

We are deeply saddened by the passing of veteran Bollywood actor Pradeep Rawat at the age of 74.



With his powerful screen presence, he portrayed some of the most unforgettable villainous characters alongside many of Bollywood’s legendary comedians and actors. His remarkable… pic.twitter.com/hQacsCzdvE — All Indian Cine Workers Association (@aicwaofficial) August 4, 2026

A career defined by powerful performances

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Born on January 21, 1952, in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, Pradeep Rawat began his acting journey in the 1980s. He first gained nationwide recognition by portraying Ashwatthama in B.R. Chopra's iconic television series Mahabharat.

He later transitioned to films, becoming one of Indian cinema's most recognisable character actors and villains. His imposing personality and intense performances made him a favourite choice for negative roles across Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam films.

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Notable Filmography

Pradeep Rawat enjoyed a distinguished acting career spanning over four decades across television, Bollywood and South Indian cinema, becoming one of India's most memorable screen villains. He first gained nationwide recognition as Ashwatthama in B.R. Chopra's iconic television series Mahabharat.

In Hindi cinema, he delivered standout performances in Sarfarosh (1999), Lagaan (2001) as Deva Singh Sodhi, and Ghajini (2008), where his portrayal of the ruthless Ghajini Dharmatma became one of Bollywood's most iconic antagonist roles. His other notable Hindi films include The Hero: Love Story of a Spy, Singh Is Bliing, Tiger Zinda Hai and Chhaava. In South Indian cinema, Rawat won acclaim for films such as Sye, Chatrapathi, Stalin, Lakshyam, Aadhi and the Tamil version of Ghajini, cementing his legacy across multiple film industries.