Padma Shri D Y Patil passes away at 90: A look at his achievements in education, politics and philanthropy

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Architect of India's private education

Patil's biggest contribution was expanding access to quality higher education at a time when professional education opportunities in India were limited. Under his leadership, the DY Patil institutions became synonymous with courses in medicine, engineering, management, pharmacy and healthcare.

His educational network grew across Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Pune and Kolhapur, helping establish Maharashtra as a major higher education hub. Many of his institutions later earned deemed university status and gained national recognition for professional education.

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A career beyond education

Before becoming an educationist, Patil began his public life in politics. He served as a Member of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly before being appointed Governor of Tripura in 2009. He later served as Governor of Bihar from 2013 to 2014 and briefly held additional charge as the Governor of West Bengal.

Throughout his political and constitutional roles, education and social welfare remained central to his public service.

Honours and Recognition

The Government of India honoured D Y Patil with the Padma Shri in 1991 for his contributions to education and social service.

He was affectionately known as "Shikshanmaharshi" in Maharashtra for his lifelong efforts to promote education. His name also became nationally recognised through landmarks such as the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai and a network of universities and healthcare institutions that continue to serve students across the country.

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Tributes Pour In

Leaders from across the political spectrum and the education sector paid tribute to Patil, describing him as a visionary institution builder whose work changed the lives of generations of students. Tributes highlighted his lasting contributions to education, healthcare and philanthropy, with many noting that his institutions will continue carrying forward his vision of accessible, quality education.

Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary expressed deep grief over the demise of Padma Shri Dr. D. Y. Patil, describing him as a visionary educationist, social worker, and former Bihar Governor whose contributions to education, healthcare, and public service will always be remembered.

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Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis expressed deep grief over the demise of Padma Shri Dr. D. Y. Patil. He wrote on X, "The news of the passing of Padma Shri Dr. D. Y. Patil, founder of the D. Y. Patil Group and former Governor of Tripura, Bihar, and West Bengal, is extremely heartbreaking. His journey, which began as an ordinary worker, reached important constitutional positions such as mayor, people's representative, and eventually Governor of various states. He accomplished invaluable work in bringing about revolutionary changes in the field of education, ensuring that educational opportunities reached ordinary and needy students in society.

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In addition to establishing a network of educational and medical institutions, he created a world-class sports complex in Navi Mumbai, and also left his mark in the fields of agriculture and social work. Recognizing his remarkable contributions, he was honored with the Padma Shri award. His passing has caused the loss of a visionary personality. I offer my heartfelt tribute to him. We share in the grief of his family."