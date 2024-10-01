'GOAT' on OTT: Thalapathy Vijay's film to release on THIS streaming platform. Details here

In some good news for Thalapathy Vijay fans, the Tamil star's recent film The Greatest of All Time or GOAT is all set to premiere on a streaming giant. GOAT, which is also Thalapathy Vijay's penultimate film before his entry into politics, will stream on OTT giant Netflix from October 3.

The film will be available in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam on the streaming platform. Whether the extended version of the film will be available or not is not known yet.

Netflix India South shared the announcement on its official X handle with a black-and-white poster. "Ever seen a lion become a G.O.A.T?! Thalapathy Vijay's The G.O.A.T - The Greatest of All Time is coming to Netflix on 3 October in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi," the post read.

Ever seen a lion become a G.O.A.T?! 👀💥



Thalapathy Vijay’s The G.O.A.T- The Greatest Of All Time is coming to Netflix on 3 October in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada & Hindi 🐐🔥#TheGOATOnNetflix pic.twitter.com/5mwZ2xdoSo — Netflix India South (@Netflix_INSouth) October 1, 2024

The film has had a phenomenal run at the box office, both in India and globally. Within 25 days of its run at the box office, the film has raked in a total of Rs 249.75 crore at the India box office.

Globally, the Thalapathy Vijay film raked in Rs 449.35 crore. GOAT has made a total of Rs 156 crore at the overseas box office, according to film trade portal Sacnilk.

Directed by Venkat Prabhu, GOAT features Thalapathy Vijay in a double role and de-aging technology has been used to show a younger Vijay. The film focuses on an anti-terrorism squad who reunites with his former squad members to address the issues from his past.

Besides Vijay, the film also features Prabhu Deva, Ajmal Ameer, Prashanth, Yogi Babu, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Mohan and Sneha in significant roles. It also features actors like Sivakarthikeyan, and Trisha Krishnan in cameo appearances.

Late actor Vijayakanth was also featured in the film with the use of artificial intelligence as MS Gandhi in disguise and his voice was dubbed by K Manikandan.

The film also features archival footages from an IPL match between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians. GOAT released in theatres worldwide on September 5 this year.