Gunjan Saxena: Here's how B-town supported Janhvi Kapoor-film amid criticism

The Janhvi Kapoor- starrer Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl released on August 12 on Netflix and has garnered praises from celebrities like Hritik Roshan, Anurag Kashyap and Alankrita Srivasatva. Netizens have praised actors Pankaj Tripathi and Vineet Kumar Singh and have criticised Janhvi Kapoor for her average performance.

Celebrities such as Hritik Roshan, Anurag Kashyap and Alankrita Srivastava have praised the film for having its heart in the right place. Hritik Roshan tweeted, "Just watched Gunjan Saxena. What a film. Cried my eyes out and laughed out loud. Entire team take a bow! Outstanding."

Just watched #GunjanSaxena . What a film . Cried my eyes out and laughed out loud . Entire team take a bow ! OUTSTANDING. Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) August 12, 2020

Meanwhile, Gangs of Wasseypur director Anurag Kashyap praised the film as a "coming of age of the Indian Armed Forces" and also stated that the film stays away from "fake patriotism and unnecessary jingoism".

Its so amazing and refreshing to see a coming of age of the Indian armed forces disguised as a war movie . No fake patriotism, no unnecessary jingoism ... well done team #GunjanSaxenaTheKargilGirl . Super performances, writing but what a brilliant new director #SharanSharma Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) August 12, 2020

The Dharma Productions-bankrolled film was also lauded by creators such as the Lipstick Under My Burkha director Alankrita Srivastava, actor Anup Soni and the scriptwriter for Manmarziyan, Kanika Dhillon. "Absolutely loved #GunjanSaxenaTheKargilGirl. What an uplifting film with its heart totally in the right place. Congratulations Sharan Sharma on a crackling debut. Beautiful performances by Janhvi Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Vineet Kumar Singh, Angad Bedi and Manav Vij."

The Manmarziyan scriptwriter Kanika Dhillon called the Sharan Sharma directorial a "beautifully directed, progressive, heartwarming father-daughter tale." She also appreciated the acting performances by all the cast members, including Janhvi Kapoor. Anup Soni lauded the entire cast and crew of the Gunjan Saxena biopic and appreciated Sharan Sharma's direction.

Meanwhile, users are far from pleased with Janhvi Kapoor's performance in the movie and are having a field day with the Karan Johar film. Some users stated that the small kid in Uri had more expressions than Janhvi whereas others said that they watched this one because of actors like Pankaj Tripathi and Vineet Kumar Singh.