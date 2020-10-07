Haryanavi singer Sapna Choudhary blessed with a baby boy

Haryanavi singer-dancer and former Bigg Boss contestant Sapna Choudhary has been blessed with a baby boy recently.

Sapna, who is married to Haryana-based actor-singer Veer Sahu this year in January, confirmed the news on Facebook. During the Facebook live video, Sahu said he has become a father now.

Sapna made her Bollywood debut with a special dance sequence 'Hatt Ja Tau' in 'Veerey Ki Wedding' and then featured in 'Tere Thumke Sapna Choudhary' in Abhay Deol-starrer 'Nanu Ki Janu' and a song titled 'Love Bite'.