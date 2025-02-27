'Hero Chi Wadi': Maharashtra village renames neighbourhood in honour of Irrfan Khan

In a heartfelt homage to the late actor Irrfan Khan, a neighbourhood in Igatpuri, Nashik district, Maharashtra, has been renamed 'Hero Chi Wadi', which translates to 'neighbourhood of a hero'. The area, previously known as Patryacha Wada, lies near the historic Trilangwadi fort where Khan owned a farmhouse for nearly 15 years. This change reflects the deep admiration and gratitude the local community holds for the actor, who passed away in April 2020 after battling a neuroendocrine tumour.

Irrfan Khan's connection to Igatpuri was more than just geographical. Known for his philanthropic spirit, Khan was actively involved in improving the lives of the villagers. His contributions included donating an ambulance, providing computers, books, and clothing such as raincoats and sweaters for local children during cold seasons. He also funded the construction of school buildings, enhancing educational opportunities in the area. "Over the years, Irrfan showed immense kindness to the community," said a local resident, according to a now-viral Instagram post.

The actor's warmth extended beyond his material donations. He was known to welcome villagers into his home, fostering a sense of community through shared meals and conversations. Khan would often play guitar for the children, embracing the simplicity of village life. "He welcomed everyone with open arms, inviting kids and adults… offering them snacks and sharing warm conversations with them," remarked a villager. This closeness endeared him to the community, with many travelling up to 30 km to watch his films.

The impact Khan had on Igatpuri was profound. Gorakh Bodke, a member of the Igatpuri Zilla Parishad, highlighted Khan's unwavering support by stating, "Whenever we needed him, he stood by us." This sentiment captures the essence of why the villagers felt compelled to honour Khan by renaming their neighbourhood. The actor's legacy of generosity and connection continues to resonate deeply within the community.

The renaming of the neighbourhood to 'Hero Chi Wadi' serves as a permanent tribute to Irrfan Khan's enduring impact. It stands as a testament to the genuine bond he shared with the villagers and his significant contributions to their lives. While Khan's presence is sorely missed, his memory and the values he embodied live on in the hearts of those he touched.

