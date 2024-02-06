'Hurts Air Force's dignity': 'Fighter' gets legal notice from IAF officer over kissing scene

Bollywood movie 'Fighter' starring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone found itself embroiled in controversy when an Air Force officer from Assam, Saumya Deep Das, issued a legal notice over a particular scene.

The contentious scene in question features the two lead actors sharing a kiss while donned in Indian Air Force uniforms. This act was perceived as disrespectful by the officer, leading to the legal action.

The film, which had been reviewed positively for the performances of its lead actors, faced criticism for this scene, which some argued hurt the dignity of the Air Force.

Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan, in their roles as Squadron Leader Mini Rathore and Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania, share the kiss in the climax scene of the film. Notably, this intimate moment was done in Air Force uniforms.

The IAF officer further alleged that the portrayal of the kiss, especially within the context of military attire, is perceived as a disrespect to the honor and sanctity associated with the uniform. The characters involved are presented as part of an elite Indian Air Force team, intensifying the controversy surrounding the scene.

Directed by Siddharth Anand and produced by Marflix Pictures and Viacom18 Studios, "Fighter" has been a topic of discussion for its impressive earnings. As of its 12th day in theaters, the film's net domestic collection reached Rs 178.60 crore, according to industry tracker Sacnilk, with Day 12 bringing in Rs 3.35 crore.

Despite experiencing a significant drop in collections on its second Monday, which was over 50% less than the Sunday figures, "Fighter" has managed to surpass the Rs 300 crore mark worldwide. The gross worldwide collection now stands at Rs 306.16 crore, as reported by film trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan.

Also Read: Paytm crisis: CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma, officials met RBI to discuss regulatory action