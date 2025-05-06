Indian stars shine at Met Gala 2025: Shah Rukh Khan, Isha Ambani, Kiara Advani, and others represent India. Check pics here

The Met Gala 2025 at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City is showcasing a strong Indian presence this year, with celebrities and fashion icons gracing the prestigious event. Celebrating the theme “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,” and dress code “Tailored for you,” this year's gala has witnessed unique sartorial interpretations from the Indian contingent, marking a remarkable representation at the global fashion platform.

Shah Rukh Khan made his Met Gala debut, capturing attention in a sophisticated black ensemble complemented by Sabyasachi jewels, including a prominent ‘K’ necklace. His presence has certainly added a Bollywood flair to the annual fundraiser.

Isha Ambani, a veteran of the Met Gala, continued her tradition of wearing Indian couture with a stunning Anamika Khanna creation. Her appearance highlights the ongoing influence of Indian fashion in international circles.

Indian fashion designer Manish Malhotra also debuted at the gala, donning an embellished cape that adhered to the event's theme. His attire, featuring structured shoulders, was well-received, earning him accolades on social media platforms.

Adding to the Indian representation, socialite Natasha Poonawalla attended in a Manish Malhotra outfit adorned with Parsi Gara embroidery. Malhotra described her look as a woman “draped in an exquisite fusion of armour, artistry, and ancestry.” This fusion of traditional and contemporary styles has vividly brought Indian art to the Met Gala stage.

Mona Patel, an entrepreneur of Indian origin, chose a Thom Browne outfit, making her second appearance at the gala.

Bollywood actress Kiara Advani marked her debut at the Met Gala, revealing her baby bump in a Gaurav Gupta creation. Her participation adds a personal narrative to the fashion event. Meanwhile, Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh is expected to make his first Met Gala appearance, contributing to the diverse Indian presence.

The Met Gala remains an influential event merging fashion, art, and culture. The participation of Indian celebrities underscores their growing importance in the global style arena. Their presence reflects the multifaceted influence of Indian culture and fashion on an international stage, celebrating diversity and creativity.