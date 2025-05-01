Business Today
Shah Rukh Khan reportedly in talks with Marvel Studios, sparks buzz over MCU debut

The speculation began after an X account named @MarvelLeaks22 shared an image of Khan and claimed that discussions are underway

Business Today Desk
  • Updated May 1, 2025 3:46 PM IST
Shah Rukh Khan reportedly in talks with Marvel Studios, sparks buzz over MCU debutBuzz over Shah Rukh Khan’s MCU debut grows after MarvelLeaks22 post

Shah Rukh Khan may be heading to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. According to online reports, the Bollywood icon is in early talks with Marvel Studios for a potential role, setting off a wave of excitement among fans across the globe.

The speculation began after an X account named @MarvelLeaks22 shared an image of Khan and claimed that discussions are underway. While there has been no official confirmation, the post quickly went viral, fueling intense curiosity about SRK’s possible Hollywood debut.

Interestingly, the post also clarified that Khan’s rumoured project is not connected to 'Avengers: Doomsday', which is currently in production. This has led fans to speculate whether Marvel is exploring a fresh storyline or introducing a new character that could mark Khan's entry into the expanding MCU.

Adding to the buzz, Anthony Mackie, who now leads the Avengers as the new Captain America, recently named Shah Rukh Khan as his top pick for a Bollywood actor he’d like to see in the Marvel universe.

While Khan has yet to take on a Hollywood role, his massive international fan base and dynamic acting range have long made him a strong candidate for global franchises. Marvel’s interest, if true, could open the door to one of the most high-profile East-meets-West casting moments in recent memory.

On the work front, SRK is currently gearing up for his next film, ‘King’, directed by Siddharth Anand and co-starring his daughter Suhana Khan and Abhishek Bachchan.

Published on: May 1, 2025 3:46 PM IST
