'The bar is literally 6 ft under ground': Internet on Shanaya Kapoor's debut opposite Adarsh Gourav

'The bar is literally 6 ft under ground': Internet on Shanaya Kapoor's debut opposite Adarsh Gourav

The teaser of the film was released on Tuesday, which also features Adarsh Gourav in a pivotal role. 

Soon after the trailer of the film dropped, social media users were quick to share their take regarding the same.

Shanaya Kapoor is finally making her debut with the Bejoy Nambiar directorial titled Tu Yaa Main. The teaser of the film was released on Tuesday, which also features Adarsh Gourav in a pivotal role. 

In the film, Kapoor and Gourav essay the roles of social media influencers who are trying to escape a man-eating crocodile. It also features the old Hindi track Chori Chori Yoon Jab from the 1988 film Paap Ki Duniya, which starred Sunny Deol and Neelam Kothari Soni in lead roles. 

As the two discuss the possibility of a collaboration, Shanaya and Adarsh come to know they are not alone in the lake. As a crocodile takes Gourav away, Shanaya is left screaming in the middle of a lake. 

Soon after the trailer of the film dropped, social media users were quick to share their take regarding the same. While netizens said that the bar was simply too low, they were impressed with Shanaya's performance in the Tu Yaa Main trailer. 

Shanaya’s Debut
byu/Successful-Shame-384 inBollyBlindsNGossip

"The bar is literally six feet under the ground," a user wrote. 

"Khushi Kapoor sacrificed herself so Shanaya can shine," a user commented sarcastically. 

"This is so funny. Shanaya's timing so good Khushi has set the bar so freaking low that even if she do mid people gonna find it good," another user said. 

"Just a couple of minutes of her performance did give me hopes. I know the bar is in hell, and after the likes of Khushi Jahnavi Sara Ananya Agastya and Ibrahim, even if Shanaya turns out to  give a bare minimum, just average performance - she's gonna take over the Internet claiming to be the "best nepo product". Funny how debuting last has now turned into her favour," a fourth user wrote. 

"Just saw the trailer seems like a pretty fresh premise for bollywood, great music, atleast she didn't make her debut with a shitty dharma shake yo booty film," yet another user noted. 

Shanaya's debut comes after many delays as in 2022, Karan Johar announced her debut film Bedhadak with Gurfateh Pirzada and Lakshya Lalwani. While Lalwani made his silver screen debut in 2023 with Kill, Shanaya waited for her debut. 

Tu Yaa Main is likely to hit theatres on Valentine's Day, 2026. 

Published on: Mar 13, 2025, 12:27 PM IST
