It's SRK vs Prabhas this Christmas! 'Dunki' set to clash with 'Salaar' on December 22, says report

Hombale Films' upcoming film Salaar, starring Prabhas, will release close to Christmas on December 22, 2023. This means that it will clash with Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming film Dunki, which is also scheduled to release on the same date.

'Dunki' and 'Salaar' are both scheduled to be released during Christmas this year, as per the email received by exhibitors all across the country from Salaar distributors.

This is the second time that Hombale Films is clashing with Shah Rukh Khan at the box office. In 2018, Hombale Films' KGF: Chapter 1 released on the same day as Shah Rukh Khan's Zero. KGF: Chapter 1 went on to become a huge hit, while Zero underperformed at the box office.

"YES, IT’S TRUE… SRK VS PRABHAS, ‘DUNKI’ VS ‘SALAAR’ THIS CHRISTMAS… The exhibitors have received a mail stating that #Salaar will arrive THIS CHRISTMAS [on 22 Dec 2023]… An official announcement by the producers, #HombaleFilms, will be made on Friday [29 Sept 2023]. This is the SECOND TIME #HombaleFilms is clashing with #SRK… In 2018 [#Christmas], it was #Zero vs #KGF [first part]. SRK had already blocked #Christmas [22 Dec 2023] for #Dunki… And now #Prabhas also stakes claim on 22 Dec 2023," Trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote on X.

"Hombale and Prabhas believe that there are enough screens globally to accommodate two films and give them an extended run of 3 weeks. It's a strategic move to clash with Dunki on December 22," the Bollywood Hungama quoted source as saying.

Dunki is an upcoming Hindi-language comedy-drama film directed by Rajkumar Hirani and produced by Gauri Khan and Hirani. The film stars Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu, and Boman Irani. The film is about illegal immigration and focuses on a tactic known as "Donkey Flight." The film is backed by Red Chillies Entertainment, Rajkumar Hirani Films, and Jio Studios.

'Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire' is an upcoming Telugu-language action thriller film written and directed by Prashanth Neel and produced by Vijay Kiragandur. Prabhas plays the lead character 'Salaar' in the film. Notable actors in the cast include Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, Jagapathi Babu, Tinnu Anand, Easwari Rao, Sriya Reddy, and Ramachandra Raju.

