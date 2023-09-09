Return of Shah Rukh Khan: Brand King Khan glitters again after ‘Pathaan’ & ‘Jawan’

After slipping down in celebrity brand valuations listings for several years now, Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan is well on track to see his brand value rise handsomely in 2023 with his high-voltage return to the silver screen with one blockbuster, a second release on its way to becoming one and a third one possibly in December this year.

Of the 12-odd releases he had between 2010 and 2020, his only blockbuster was Chennai Express released ten years ago. After a spate of flops such as Fan (2016), Jab Harry Met Sejal (2017) and Zero (2018) and a four-year hiatus, Khan has exploded on the big screen this year with two films ‘Pathaan’ (January 2023, second-highest grossing Hindi film of all time with Rs 1,050 crore gross worldwide collections) and ‘Jawan’ (September 2023, collected Rs 65 crore on opening day alone and expected to rake in Rs 250-300 crore at least). A third one, ‘Dunki’ directed by popular director Rajkumar Hirani, is slated for release this December.

“The successes will definitely add at least 20-30 per cent in the mid-term to his brand value, which had slipped in the last 2-3 years. ‘Pathaan’ raised it to a certain level and ‘Jawan’ will take it higher. With his next film ‘Dunki’ unlikely to be a total miss, his value will rise again,” says Manish Porwal, MD of Alchemist Marketing Solutions.

The year 2023 has already seen smartphone brand Realme and fashion portal Myntra rope in Khan as their new brand ambassador, while he has most recently joined actor Amitabh Bachchan in an ad for Everest Masala.

Khan has endorsed more than 40 brands across segments such as Pepsi, Hyundai Santro, Nokia, Lux, Dish TV, BYJU’S, Big Basket, Reliance Jio, LG TV, Denver, ICICI Bank, Fair & Handsome, to name a few. He has also been the face of Dubai tourism and the brand ambassador of West Bengal.

But his brand value has plunged from $106 million in 2017 to $55.7 million in 2022, according to numbers from Duff & Phelps celebrity valuation reports. He lost his top spot for the first time in 2017, when he ceded it to Indian cricketer Virat Kohli. In 2021, his brand value of $46.3 million knocked him out of the top 10 most valued celebrity brands.

Porwal said after the long stay that celebrities such as Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Salman Khan or Akshay Kumar have had, they earn a certain star value that cannot be completely wiped off by a few flops, unless their personal reputation itself takes a hit.

In late 2021, Khan’s son was arrested in an alleged drug case. Edtech firm BYJUS, which Khan was endorsing at the time, took off the air ads featuring the actor. It sparked a ‘BoycottBYJUS’ trend on social media. Since then, the edtech brand has itself hit a rough patch and the actor is reportedly hesitant about renewing his contract when it ends.

Porwal said there are two parts to a brand story for any celebrity. One, is the success of their films or on-field performance. “Overall, Bollywood has lost some positioning but within that Shah Rukh Khan has jumped back to being King Khan with these two films, while other stars have struggled.” The second is how you are perceived as a person, he adds. There, a question mark had been raised because of the controversy surrounding his son, but that has been washed off. “With the controversy behind him and the success of his films, both these aspects are well-timed for Khan. So, his brand value will show a far better gain than normal.”

