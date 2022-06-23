Jr NTR, Ram Charan-starrer 'RRR' becomes most-viewed Indian film on Netflix

SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus RRR has become the most popular Indian film on the streaming platform Netflix globally. The magnum opus was viewed for more than 45 million hours on the streaming portal globally. Netflix India confirmed the development in a tweet. Netflix India tweeted, “RRR is now the most popular Indian film on Netflix around the world. Sending the biggest wishes to fans everywhere!”

It further said, “Roaring at the top!! The most popular film from India on Netflix globally. Viewed for over 45 million hours across the globe!”

The Junior NTR and Ram Charan-starrer has been streaming on Netflix in Hindi since May 20. Earlier the film was slated to stream on the platform from June 2 but the streaming giant preponed the release of the film’s Hindi version by 12 days due to crazy demand.

Netflix tweeted, “You said you can’t wait to see them and WE COULDN’T EITHER!!! RRR ARRIVES ON NETFLIX IN JUST 24 HOURS.”

RRR is known as Rise Roar Revolt in Hindi and English and Ranam Rudhiram Roudhram in Telugu and is set in 1920s. The film focuses on the formative years and friendship of Komaram Bheem (Junior NTR) and Alluri Seetharamaraju (Ram Charan) and their contribution to Indian freedom struggle.

Besides Junior NTR and Ram Charan, the film also features Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody, Olivia Morris and Edward Sonnenblick in significant roles. Film has been bankrolled by DVV Danayya of DVV Entertainments at a budget of Rs 450 crore. Its technical crew comprises MM Keeravani, cinematographer KK Senthilkumar and editor Sreekar Prasad.

The film is also available on Zee5 in Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu. Movie enthusiasts can also watch RRR in Hindi on BookMyShow by pre-renting it at Rs 349 or pre-purchasing at Rs 899.

