RRR’s Hindi version to release on Netflix on May 20 instead of June 2  

After a phenomenal theatrical response, the Hindi version of Junior NTR and Ram Charan-starrer RRR is all set to release on Netflix on May 20. The streaming giant has rescheduled the release of the Hindi version by 12 days due to crazy demand. Earlier, the Hindi version of RRR was supposed to release on June 2.

Netflix confirmed the development in a tweet. Netflix India shared the poster of the SS Rajamouli-directorial and wrote, “You said you can’t wait to see them and WE COULDN’T EITHER!! RRR AARIVES ON NETFLIX IN JUST 24 HOURS.”

RRR 🐯❤️‍🔥 ARRIVES ON NETFLIX IN JUST 1̶3̶ ̶d̶a̶y̶s̶ ̶ 24 HOURS 🤯🥳 pic.twitter.com/Idrn7XXQJg — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) May 19, 2022

Besides this, the film will also release in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam on Zee5 and will also stream in Hindi on BookMyShow. Movie enthusiasts can pre-rent the film on BookMyShow at Rs 349 and pre-purchase it at Rs 899.

Watch RRR Hindi trailer here

About RRR

RRR is known as Ranam Rudhiram in Telugu and Rise Roar Revolt in Hindi and English. The film, which released in theatres on March 25, charts the journey of Komaram Bheem (played by Junior NTR) and Alluri Seetharamaraju (played by Ram Charan) respectively and focuses on their contribution towards India’s freedom struggle.

The film is set in the 1920s and features Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Edward Sonnenblick, Ray Stevenson, Olivia Morris, Alison Doody and Samuthirakani in supporting roles. The film has been produced on a budget of Rs 450 crore by DVV Danyya of DVV Entertainments. The film’s technical crew comprises composer MM Keeravani, cinematographer KK Senthilkumar and editor Sreekar Prasad.

