Jr NTR, Ram Charan-starrer ‘RRR’ to release on Zee5, BookMyShow on May 20; details here

SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus RRR featuring Ram Charan and Junior NTR is all set to release in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam on May 20 on Zee5. RRR has two full forms—Roudram Ranam Rudhiram in Telugu and Rise Roar Revolt in Hindi and English. Trailer of the film was shared on the official YouTube channel of Zee5 on May 13 (Friday).





Besides this, the Junior NTR and Ram Charan-starrer period action flick will also stream on BookMyShow Stream in Hindi from May 20. The development was confirmed in an Instagram post. The post read, “Nacho Nacho coz RRR is coming to BookMyShow StRRReam. Join the RRRrevolution and pre-book this year’s biggest blockbuster at the link in the bio.” Movie enthusiasts can pre-rent the film on the BookMyShow at Rs 349 and pre-purchase it at Rs 899.

About RRR

The film charts formative years of Komaram Bheem (Junior NTR) and Alluri Seetharamaraju (Ram Charan) and covers their respective contributions to Indian freedom struggle. It is set in 1920s. The Rajamouli-directorial also features Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Edward Sonnenblick, Olivia Morris, Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody and Samuthikirani in significant roles.

The film was touted to be one of the most expensive films made in India with a budget of over Rs 450 crore and has been bankrolled by DVV Danayya of DVV Entertainments.

