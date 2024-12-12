'Kalki 2898 AD' tops IMDb's most popular Indian movies list; 'Heeramandi' top watched web series

Popular movie and web series rating platform IMDb on Wednesday released its list of top most popular Indian movies and web series in 2024. Prabhas and Deepika Padukone-starrer Kalki 2898 AD topped the list of top 10 most popular Indian movies this year, followed by Rajkummar Rao's horror comedy Stree 2 and Vijay Sethupathi-led Maharaja.

Related Articles

List of IMDb's Most Popular Indian Movies of 2024

Kalki 2898 AD Stree 2 Maharaja Shaitaan Fighter Manjummel Boys Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Kill Singham Again Laapataa Ladies

Commenting on Kalki 2898 AD getting the top spot on the list, director Nag Ashwin said: "“It’s truly amazing to see Kalki 2898 AD being celebrated as IMDb’s Most Popular Indian Movie of 2024. This recognition is a testament to the love and support of our incredible audience, who embraced the film with open hearts. We poured our souls into the film and it’s so humbling to see it resonate with all ages across the world."

Moreover, Sanjay Leela Bhansali-directorial Heeramandi, which featured Manisha Koirala and Sonakshi Sinha in key roles, topped the IMDb's list of top 10 most popular web series of 2024.

Excel Entertainment-backed Mirzapur and TVF's Panchayat also made it to the list. The Great Indian Kapil Show was the only non-fiction series to rank in an IMDb year-end list.

List of IMDb's Most Popular Indian Web Series of 2024

Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar Mirzapur Panchayat Gyaarah Gyaarah Citadel: Honey Bunny Maamla Legal Hai Taaza Khabar Murder in Mahim Shekhar Home The Great Indian Kapil Show

“Netflix has always been known for groundbreaking series globally, and seeing our Indian series earn that recognition is truly heartening. Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, our most ambitious drama series yet, became a cultural phenomenon. Maamla Legal Hai (ranked No. 6) emerged as a breakout hit, skillfully blending courtroom drama with refreshing humour, and The Great Indian Kapil Show (ranked No. 10) defined weekend entertainment," said Tanya Bami, series head of Netflix India.