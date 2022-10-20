‘Divine blockbuster’: Netizens want Rishab Shetty-starrer 'Kantara' to be India's official entry for Oscars

Twitter users want Rishab Shetty and Sapthami Gowda-starrer Kantara to be sent as India's official entry to the Oscars next year as the film continues to garner positive reviews from audiences and critics alike. Film trade analyst Ramesh Bala believes that since Kantara is made with a 'lot of nativity' and has technical brilliance, it can be seen as a credible entrant to the Oscars.

Bala tweeted, "Well made with a lot of nativity and technical brilliance and wonderful performances by the lead cast."

Well made with lot of nativity and technical brilliance and wonderful performances by lead cast.#KantaraForOscars — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) October 19, 2022

Meanwhile, Lebanese journalist Ghada Makhoul has stated that Kantara’s tickets are the priciest in UAE and Arabic countries. Makhoul tweeted, “Kantara has the highest rate in UAE and Arab GCC theatres. A rich Indian culture movie with great plot, screenplay and performances. All my support, it deserves to reach the Oscars. It’s a divine blockbuster!”

#Kantara has the highest rate in #UAE & Arabic GCC theatres.

A rich Indian culture movie with great plot, screenplay & performance.

All my support, it deserves to reach the Oscars. It's a devine Blockbuster!💥#KantaraForOscars@shetty_rishab pic.twitter.com/3Odotm56Fi — Ghada Makhoul (@Ghada_Makhoul) October 19, 2022

As for netizens, the widespread belief is that the Rishab Shetty film deserves an Oscar for showcasing Karnataka's rich culture with an interesting storyline.

A user wrote, "Yes! Kantara deserves an Oscar award for its sheer brilliance in showcasing the rich culture of Karnataka to the world cinema. Clan vs forest department, caste system, divine which is respected by all religious people in coastal Karnataka, etc...."

Yes! #Kantara deserves Oscar award for its sheer brilliance in showcasing the rich culture of Karnataka to the World Cinema.



Clan vs Forest department, Caste system, Divine which is respected by all religious people at Coastal Karnataka, etc..., #ಕಾಂತಾರ #KantaraForOscars pic.twitter.com/QShJFTOIOW — Aadvika (@aadvika_) October 19, 2022

Music producer Pavan Kumar NR wrote, "The greatest Indian film of 2022 is Kantara. Rishab Shetty you deserve an Oscar." A user talked about how the audience got SS Rajamouli's RRR for the Oscars and wrote, “I agree. We should release this in American theatres just like RRR and get nominated. Do not miss this film.”

Here are some more reactions

As of today, the Rishab Shetty film has overwhelmingly positive reviews on IMDb and a user rating of 9.4 out of 10.

A user review on IMDb read, “I just came back from watching KANTARA. Nothing much to say except that this is one of the greatest movies of Indian cinema. It is in my opinion one of the top 10 best movies of all time in the world.”

A user wrote, “Epitome of acting! Chilling experience! It’s a mystical thriller and slice of life…… Top class direction, BGM, cinematography, choreography and touch of spirituality. I watched it yesterday night, and the movie’s experience is still with me like a hangover and not being able to get out of it!!!!!! There are times in the history of cinema, when the nativity of a certain culture comes to life, with such authenticity, at the same time keeping the mystical part without dilution, and enhancing the audience experience to touch the divinity! Watch to experience it. Kudos to the producer and director for giving us such a cult classic!!”

Rishab Shetty stars in a double role as Kaadubbettu Shiva and his father in this film. Kantara focuses on the ongoing conflict between human beings and nature wherein Shiva is seen as the rebellion force. Besides Shetty, actors like Sapthami Gowda, Kishore Kumar, Achyuth Kumar, Pramod Shetty, Prakash Thuminad and Manasi Sudhir feature in pivotal roles.

Kantara has been produced by Hombale Films, also known for producing KGF: Chapter 1 and KGF: Chapter 2.

Also read: Kantara box office collection: Rishab Shetty-starrer refuses to slow down on day 5

Also read: 'Kantara' box office: Rishab Shetty-starrer goes all guns blazing, mints Rs 100 cr globally