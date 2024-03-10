Krystyna Pyszkova of Czech Republic wins Miss World 2024. Details here

Krystyna Pyszkova from the Czech Republic clinched the Miss World 2024 title at a grand ceremony held at the Jio World Cinema in Mumbai on Saturday. The reigning Miss World, Karolina Bielawska from Poland, crowned her successor at the star-studded event.

In addition to her titles, Krystyna received the Best Fashion Designer Award - Europe. She beat contestants including India's Sini Shetty, Trinidad and Tobago's Aché Abrahams, and Botswana's Lesego Chombo. The first runner-up was Yasmina Zaytoun from Lebanon.

Pyszkova, fluent in English, Polish, Slovak, and German, is the second Miss World from the Czech Republic. India, the host after 28 years, was represented by Sini Shetty, who didn't make it to the top four. India has previously won the title six times.

Pyszkova, a dual degree holder in Law and Business Administration, is also a model and the founder of the Krystyna Pyszko Foundation. She has also established an English school for underprivileged children in Tanzania. Krystyna is trained in art and can play the transverse flute and the violin.

Her Beauty With A Purpose project focuses on her initiatives in Tanzania. She has also founded a foundation in the Czech Republic that offers educational programs for children, the elderly, and individuals with mental disabilities.

In an interview with indianexpress.com, she expressed her excitement and commitment to her role as the Beauty with a Purpose ambassador. Pyszková, who wore a custom-made gown by a Thai designer, expressed her love for India and its culture.

She also highlighted the importance of sustainability, revealing that her national costume was made from recyclable materials. Pyszková, who is also passionate about arts and plays the Transverse flute and the violin, urged young girls to trust themselves and develop a winning mindset.

The 71st Miss World pageant, held at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai, saw participation from 112 countries. The event was hosted by Karan Johar and Megan Young, with performances by Shaan, Neha Kakkar, and Tony Kakkar. The cast of Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar also made an appearance on stage.