Shaitaan box office collection day 2: Ajay Devgn- R Madhavan film crosses Rs 30 crore in India, midnight shows opened in Mumbai

Shaitaan box office collection: Ajay Devgn and R Madhavan-starrer supernatural horror flick Shaitaan has surprised trade pundits. The film earned Rs 14.75 crore on its first day and around Rs 18.25 crore on its second day, taking its total collections to roughly Rs 33 crore.

The latest Ajay Devgn film had an overall 33.65 per cent occupancy across its Hindi shows on Saturday. Of this, night shows of the logged an overall 50.84 per cent occupancy whereas its evening shows logged an overall 37.31 per cent occupancy, according to trade portal Sacnilk.

Related Articles

The film's afternoon shows logged an overall 28.45 per cent occupancy while its morning shows logged an overall 18.01 per cent occupancy across India. Key contributors to the film's occupancy across its shows on Saturday are Bengaluru, Pune, Chennai, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chandigarh, National Capital Region (NCR), Jaipur, and Kolkata.

Commenting on the film's box office performance, film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh said: "The best part is, #Shaitaan is scoring in the heartland, *beyond* metros / urban centres… Also, those who felt that the film might struggle in mass pockets due to its urban appeal have been silenced by the numbers."

Film trade analyst Sumit Kadel said that the film is poised to make Rs 55 crore and/or above in its first weekend at the box office. "Shaitaan enjoys a PHENOMENAL Saturday at the box office, showcasing superb growth over Friday. Film is poised to score a terrific 55 crore+ on its debut weekend," Kadel said.

Shaitaan movie review

The film opened to largely positive reviews from movie critics. Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh praised the performances of the film.

Adarsh gave the film four stars out of five and said in his review: "Ajay Devgn excels as the helpless parent; conveys fear, concern and vulnerability with precision... R Madhavan is outstanding; he is savage, vicious and sadistic, all combined without going overboard."

"It's a delight to watch Jyotika on the Hindi screen after a really long gap. She's in super form... Janki Bodiwala gets to portray the most difficult part in the film and she does a brilliant job," he further said.

Late night shows added for Shaitaan

In keeping with the increased theatrical occupancy during night shows, many cinema halls and multiplexes in Mumbai have added midnight shows of Shaitaan from Saturday, entertainment portal Bollywood Hungama reported.

Multiplexes like Cinepolis Andheri, Maison Inox BKC, and MovieMax Mira Road have included shows of the film that start from 11:59 pm. Cinepolis Viviana Mall, Thane has added two shows starting at 11:59 pm, all of which are filling fast.

Shaitaan day 3 advance booking

Moreover, the film sold over 2.28 lakh tickets worth Rs 5.5 crore across 12,565 shows on the third day. Of this, Hindi 2D shows of the film sold over 2.27 lakh tickets whereas its Hindi ICE shows of the film sold 545 tickets.

Maharashtra (1.76 crore tickets sold), Delhi (96.32 lakh tickets sold), Karnataka (57.97 lakh tickets sold), West Bengal (40.68 lakh tickets sold), Uttar Pradesh (22.17 lakh tickets sold), Madhya Pradesh (19.27 lakh tickets sold), and Gujarat (19.09 lakh tickets sold) were among the key contributors to the film's advance bookings for day 3.

Shaitaan story, cast

Directed by Vikas Bahl, the film is the official Hindi remake of the 2023 Gujarati film Vash. The film focuses on a family whose lives are disrupted when a stranger enters their farmhouse and overstays his welcome. The movie stars Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan, Jyothika, and Janki Bodiwala in significant roles.