'23 songs, full BGM for Dhurandhar in...': Aditya Dhar gives shoutout to Shashwat Sachdev

As the Ranveer Singh-led spy thriller Dhurandhar: The Revenge, aka Dhurandhar 2, continues to shatter box office records, the film's director, Aditya Dhar, took to social media to discuss the making of its music. In a long post on X, Dhar gave a special shoutout to music composer Shashwat Sachdeva, or Sha, as he affectionately calls him.

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Calling it "shared madness," he said that Sachdev composed the albums for both parts of the film in record time.

"What he’s done on this film still doesn’t feel real when I say it out loud. 9 songs in 9 days for Dhurandhar Part 1, with the entire BGM done in 6 days. And then Dhurandahr Part 2, 14 songs in 11 days, BGM in 3. At that speed, at that scale, with that kind of emotional depth and that kind of extraordinary quality, it's beyond crazy," Dhar wrote on X.

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He added that both albums hit the global top charts, with almost every song being loved and celebrated. He added that for almost 15 days, his home became a "living, breathing studio" and every room had something going in.

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"Every room had something going on, music in the living room, recordings in the bedrooms, writing in the balconies. Singers and musicians walking in and out endlessly. Days and nights just blending into each other. 21-22 hour stretches, no real sense of time, just a shared madness to get it right. And right at the centre of all of it was Sha."

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Dhar added that Sachdev showed up every single day — even when unwell, running on no sleep and facing health scares — and delivered without compromise.

"There were days when he was unwell, running on barely any sleep, dealing with health scares but he still showed up fully, without compromise, without slowing down. That kind of resilience is rare."

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Dhar also credited lyricist Irshad Kamil and Sachdev's partner Magic — who kept the energy steady when "everything could have easily fallen apart" — as the unsung pillars of the process.

Here’s to Shashwat Sachdev.



Some collaborations go beyond work, they become deeply personal.⁰Sha has been that for me.

Not just the music composer of Dhurandhar but someone I see as a younger brother, someone I’ve shared chaos, silence, ideas and some of the most intense… pic.twitter.com/EJ8O0LH2cY — Aditya Dhar (@AdityaDharFilms) April 7, 2026

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Soon after Dhar's post went viral, netizens shared how Shashwat's music made Dhurandhar a must-watch.

A user said, "He is one of those from your team, who has made both part of Dhurandhar go right into the hearts of billions of Indians. He has turned the Hindi movie music up side down. His sense of choosing right songs to remix is amazing! One of your Nav Ratnas for sure."

A second user said, "In Dhurandhar 1, Chase sequence score was already intense... but that Dhurandhar title track just took it to another level. And off course "Aari Aari" was superbly shot!"

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A third user wrote, "Dhurandhar songs as well as BGM's are good , few songs sneaked into my playlist too."

"Absolute genius. Once in a generation talent. Probably the best music album ever made in Indian cinema. Take a bow (sic)," a fourth user commented.