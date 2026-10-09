Life Tak is now the official home of India Today Group’s premium microdramas. Short series, big twists, daily slice of life

Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram modernises the eternal narrative of the Ramayan into a fast-paced, high-intensity vertical format. Designed for digital-first audiences, the series combines deep cultural storytelling with advanced production values, offering an experience suited for modern short-form viewing.

This series is the first of many from the India Today Group’s creative and tech-forward ecosystem, where AI-driven visual engineering, script generation tools, and creative world-building come together to reimagine classic and new stories for contemporary viewers.

Through Life Tak, the India Today Group continues its tradition of media innovation by merging cinematic production standards with the rapid distribution capabilities of vertical video formats.

Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram will premiere on October 18, 2026. Viewers can stream episodes on Life Tak’s official channels on Instagram (@lifetak), YouTube, Facebook, and within the AajTak App.