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Life Tak is now the official home of India Today Group’s premium microdramas. Short series, big twists, daily slice of life

Life Tak is now the official home of India Today Group’s premium microdramas. Short series, big twists, daily slice of life

The announcement was made at the India Today Conclave 2026 in Mumbai with the unveiling of its flagship short-form series, Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram (RRRR).

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 9, 2026 1:52 PM IST
Life Tak is now the official home of India Today Group’s premium microdramas. Short series, big twists, daily slice of lifeDevendra Fadnavis, Chief Minister of Maharashtra, and Aroon Purie, Chairman and Editor-in-Chief of the India Today Group

The India Today Group today announced its entry into premium digital fiction and infotainment on Life Tak, the group’s mobile-first microdrama platform. The announcement was made at the India Today Conclave 2026 in Mumbai with the unveiling of its flagship short-form series, Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram (RRRR).

The official teaser was launched jointly by Devendra Fadnavis, Chief Minister of Maharashtra, and Aroon Purie, Chairman and Editor-in-Chief of the India Today Group.

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Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram modernises the eternal narrative of the Ramayan into a fast-paced, high-intensity vertical format. Designed for digital-first audiences, the series combines deep cultural storytelling with advanced production values, offering an experience suited for modern short-form viewing.

This series is the first of many from the India Today Group’s creative and tech-forward ecosystem, where AI-driven visual engineering, script generation tools, and creative world-building come together to reimagine classic and new stories for contemporary viewers.

Through Life Tak, the India Today Group continues its tradition of media innovation by merging cinematic production standards with the rapid distribution capabilities of vertical video formats.

Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram will premiere on October 18, 2026. Viewers can stream episodes on Life Tak’s official channels on Instagram (@lifetak), YouTube, Facebook, and within the AajTak App.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Oct 9, 2026 1:52 PM IST
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