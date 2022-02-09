Lunana A Yak in the Classroom: All about Bhutan’s entry to Oscars 2022

Bhutanese film Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom is the country’s entry into the Oscars. This is the second time the film has been nominated for Academy Awards. Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom was shortlisted in December 2021 and was among one of the five nominees in February 2022. This film was also sent as Bhutan’s entry for the Best International Feature Film at the 93rd Academy Awards but was later disqualified.



The 109-minute-long film has won multiple Awards – Audience Choice Award for Best Feature Film and the Best of the Fest at the 2020 Palm Springs International Film Festival, Lessinia d’Oro Award for Best Film at the 26th Festival della Lessinia in Italy, the Guiria Microcosmo del carcere di Verona Award and a special mention in the Log to Green Award, Prix du Public in the Festival international du film de Saint-Jean-de-Luz. Sherab Dorji was awarded the Best Actor award for his role of Ugyen Dorji.



The Bhutanse submission to the Oscars captures the life of a disillusioned schoolteacher named Ugyen. Ugyen has been sent to the remote town of Lunana in northern Bhutan during the final year of his training. Here, he has to adapt to high altitude, cold temperature and lack of amenities. Ugyen only has the company of a yak and a song that echoes through the mountains.



The film features actors like Sherab Dorji, Ugyen Norbu Lhendup, Kunzang Wangdi, Tshering Dorji, Pem Zam, Sonam Tashi and Tsheri Zom in pivotal roles.







