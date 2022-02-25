Madhuri Dixit makes OTT debut with 'The Fame Game'; releases today on Netflix

Madhuri Dixit Nene is the latest Bollywood superstar to enter the OTT space. She has made her web series debut with Netflix's The Fame Game. The mystery-drama web series went live on Netflix today, February 25. The show has been receiving a positive response from critics so far.

The Fame Game has been produced by Kahan Johar. In it, Madhuri Dixit Nene plays the role of Anamika Anand, a global superstar who suddenly vanishes without a trace. Previously the project was titled 'Finding Anamika' after the actress who goes missing in the show.

The Fame Game Trailer

Netflix had dropped the trailer for The Fame Game on February 10, which so far has amassed 19 million views on YouTube. "Lights, Camera, Action OR Lies, Camera, Action?

Get ready to unravel the secrets of a superstar's life," wrote Netflix in the description of the trailer.

About The Fame Game

The story of The Fame Game starring Madhuri Dixit Nene revolves around the round the life of a global superstar, wife, and mom who suddenly vanishes without a trace. As the police and her loved ones search for answers to her disappearance, Anamika's perfectly crafted facade is stripped away. Apart from Madhuri Dixit, the series also stars Sanjay Kapoor, Manav Kaul, Lakshvir Saran, Suhasini Muley and Muskkaan Jaferi in important roles.

The series has been directed by Bejoy Nambiar and Karishma Kohli. Nisha Mehta Ivey serves as the supervising producer for The Fame Game. the OTT series has been written by Sri Rao who also serves as the showrunner. All six episodes of Madhuri Dixit Nene's The Fame Game are now available on Netflix.