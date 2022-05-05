'Jhund’, ‘Radhe Shyam’ Hindi version, other top OTT releases this week

Cinephiles unite! If you are among those who love to binge and chill for the weekend in the comforts of your home, we have you covered. The Amitabh Bachchan-starrer Jhund will release on Zee5 on May 6 whereas the Hindi version of the Prabhas-starrer Radhe Shyam has already released on Netflix on May 4. Anil Kapoor-starrer film Thar will hit Netflix on May 6 whereas the late Puneeth Rajkumar-backed Man of the Match released on Amazon Prime Video on May 5.

Top movies, series on OTT platforms this week

Jhund (Zee 5)

Amitabh Bachchan-starrer Jhund is all set to release on Zee5 on May 6. The Nagraj Manjule-directorial focuses on the life of Vijay Barse, a soccer coach who founded Slum Soccer – an organisation aimed at uplifting underprivileged children through football. Barse encourages the street children to form a football team and find a purpose in life. The film stars Amitabh Bachchan, Akash Thosar and Rinku Rajguru in lead roles.

Radhe Shyam Hindi (Netflix)

Radhe Shyam is a love story that focuses on a palmist (Prabhas) who is convinced that he is not destined for love and a doctor Prerana (Pooja Hegde) who has an uncertain future. The film’s Hindi version released on Netflix on May 4 and features Bhagyashree, Jagapathi Babu, Murli Sharma, Sachin Khedekar, Jagapathi Babu and Krishnam Raju in significant roles.

Thar (Netflix)

The film is based in the eighties and follows the life of an antiques trader Siddharth. Siddharth goes to Pushkar, a town that has been rocked by violent deaths, due to a job transfer. Here, Siddharth embarks on a mission to find out who is responsible for his father’s death and meets Surekha Singh. Surekha Singh is investigating the deaths in the area. The film stars Anil Kapoor, Harshvardhan Kapoor and Fatima Sana Sheikh in lead roles and is set to release on Netflix on May 6.

Nasir (SonyLIV)

The Arun Karthick film follows the life of a middle-aged street salesman Nasir who lives with his mother Fatima, wife Taj and cousin Iqbal in a ghetto. Nasir is shown to a romantic who has a life full of love, songs, children and friendship but increasing communal tensions have other plans. Prior to its release on SonyLIV on May 6, the film was released in the International Film Festival of Rotterdam in 2020.

Man of the Match (Amazon Prime Video)

Bankrolled by Puneeth Rajkumar’s PRK Productions, the film released on Amazon Prime Video on May 5. The film captures the story of a director who calls for an audition and makes a movie out of it by creating conflicts between those who attend the audition. It features Nataraj S Bhat, Dharmanna Kadooru, Sundar Veena, Veena Sundar, Vasuki Vaibhav and Atharva Prakash in significant roles.

12 Mighty Orphans (Netflix)

The historial drama released on Netflix on May 1 and is based on the era of the Great Depression. The Ty Roberts-directorial covers the real-life story of the Mighty Mites—the football team of the Fort Worth orphanage—that had an inspiring rags to riches journey as they played Texas state championships. They also caught the attention of the former US President Franklin D Roosevelt, also known as ‘FDR.’

The team succeeded because of guidance by the legendary coach Rusty Russell, who gave up his privileged position as a high-school coach to teach and coach the orphanage. This film stars Luke Wilson, Robert Duvall, Vinessa Shaw, Martin Sheen and Jake Austin Walker.

Hold Your Breath: The Ice Dive (Netflix)

The Ian Derry directed documentary follows free diver Johanna Nordblad who attemps to break the world record for distance travelled under ice with one breath. The English-Finnish documentary released on May 3 on Netflix and features Johanna Nordblad and Elina Manninen.

Dear Father (Amazon Prime Video)

The Umang Vyas-directorial released on Amazon Prime Video on May 4 and focuses on the growing sense of alienation in the minds of senior citizens living in today’s nuclear families. They remain distanced from the mainstream of family action and are denied significant roles of the erstwhile joint family structure, thus some of them demand attention through nuisance value.

The film also attempts to put the focus on the futility of the fluent-family of young professionals who try to pin down their parents in senseless debates. It features Paresh Rawal, Chetan Dhanani and Manasi Parekh in lead roles.

Let’s Tie The Knot, Honey! (Netflix)

Based on the stand-up comedy of the same name, the Spanish comedy film released on May 3 on Netflix. It focuses on a boyfriend who must prove his loyalty when his girlfriend dumps him after suspecting him of cheating. It features Yidda Eslava, Julian Zucchi, Andres Salas, Magdyel Ugaz, Mayra Couto and Sebastian Monteghirfo in significant roles.

The Pentaverate (Netflix)

The Mike Myers-directed series talks about a secret society that is faced with a dangerous threat from within after influencing global events for centuries. It also focuses on a Canadian journalist tasked with the responsibility of saving the secret society and the world. The series released globally on May 5.

Clark (Netflix)

The series focuses on the story of Clark Olofsson, the controversial criminal. He was controversial because he inspired the term Stockholm syndrome. It released on May 5 on Netflix.

Pet Puraan (SonyLIV)

This Marathi series on SonyLIV will release on May 6. It focuses on a happily married couple – Atul and Aditi—whose family is incomplete without a child. This series features Sai Tamhankar and Lalit Prabhakar in lead roles.

Baked Season 3 (Voot)

The series released on Voot on May 2. It captures the misadventures of university flatmates who decide to start a midnight food delivery service as they juggle student life with business. The series features Shantanu Anam, Manik Papneja, Maheep Singh, Pranay Manchanda, Kriti Vij and Sidharth Bhardwaj.

