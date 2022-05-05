Thalapathy Vijay’s ‘Beast’ to release on Netflix on May 11; details here

Thalapathy Vijay's Tamil hit 'Beast' is all set to release on Netflix on May 11. The Nelson Dilipkumar film will release in five languages – Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu. The development was confirmed by Netflix in an Instagram post.

Netflix shared a poster of 'Beast' with the caption, “May your day get meaner, leaner [and] stronger. Because Beast is coming to Netflix on May 11 in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi.”

'Beast' focuses on a former RAW agent Veera Raghavan (Thalapathy Vijay) who has quit his job after a young civilian died while he was on a mission. He believes that he is responsible for the death and takes the help of a psychiatrist. He visits a mall in Chennai along with Preethi (Pooja Hegde), which gets hijacked by a terrorist organisaiton.

The terrorists seek the release of the head Umar Farook and are in negotiations with the government officer (Selvaraghavan) for the same. How Veera saves the hostages stuck in the mall and kills the terrorists forms the premise of the film.

The Thalapathy Vijay film hit theatres on April 13 and was made on a budget of Rs 150 crore. The film is produced by Sun Pictures and also stars Aparna Das, VTV Ganesh, Shine Tom Chacko, Yogi Babu, Shaji Chen and Yogi Babu in supporting roles. The film’s technical crew comprises cinematographer Manoj Paramhamsa, editor R Nirmal and composer Anirudh Ravichander.

