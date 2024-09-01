Malayalam actor Jayasurya says ‘truth will prevail’ on sexual harassment allegations; pledges legal fight

Malayalam actor Jayasurya broke his silence finally to alleged sexual harassment claims against him. In a Facebook post, the actor said that the allegations “has shattered him, his family and everyone who has held me close”.

The actor, who celebrated his birthday on September 1, denied the allegations and added that he will fight the claims legally. In his post he said that he is currently in the US with his family and will return to Kerala as soon.

“To all of you who have wished me on my birthday today, to all of you who are extending your support and standing by me, thank you. Due to my personal commitments, my family and I have been in American for the past month and during this time, two false allegations on the grounds of sexual harassment were made against me. Quite naturally, it has shattered me, my family and everyone who has held me close,” Jayasurya wrote.

Terming the claims “false” he said that “truth will prevail”.

“I have decided to move forward with this legally. My legal team will be looking after the rest of the proceedings regarding this case. False allegations are easy to make for anyone who lacks conscience. I only hope one realises that facing a false accusation of harassment is just as painful as the harassment itself. A lie always travels faster than the truth but I believe truth will prevail,” he added.

The actor concluded by saying, “I will be back as soon as I finish my work here. All the legal proceedings to prove my innocence will continue. I have complete faith in our judicial system. Thank you to those who contributed to making this birthday the most painful one. Let those who have not sinned throw stones, but only at those who have sinned.”

Actor Minu Muneer has accused Jayasurya and M Mukesh of sexual harassment during the shooting of a movie in 2013.

Speaking to NDTV, the actor said, “I had a bitter experience while shooting for a film. I had gone to the toilet and when I came out, Jayasurya hugged me from behind and kissed me without my consent. I was shocked and I ran out.” The actor offered her more work if she was willing to be with him, she added.

On August 27, the 17-member executive committee of the Association of Malayalam Movies Artistes (AMMA), including its president and superstar actor Mohanlal, resigned from their posts.

The Justice Hema Committee was constituted by the Kerala government after a case of assault of an actress in 2017. Its report on the Malayalam film industry points to workplace harassment, gender-based discrimination, and other forms of exploitation of women.

Following the allegations of sexual harassment and exploitation cropping up against several actors and directors, the state government on August 25 announced the establishment of a seven-member special investigation team (SIT) to investigate them.