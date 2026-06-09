Malayalam superstar Mammootty to R Madhavan: Who all will receive the Padma Awards on June 23?

Some of India’s most celebrated names from the film industry, including Mammootty, R. Madhavan, Satish Shah, and G. Rajendra Prasad, are set to receive Padma honours at the second Civil Investiture Ceremony to be held at Rashtrapati Bhavan on June 23. President Droupadi Murmu will confer the prestigious civilian awards on 65 distinguished personalities from various fields, recognising their exceptional contributions to the nation. The ceremony will complete this year’s Padma Awards presentations after the first phase was held earlier in 2026.

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Who will receive the Padma awards

Malayalam cinema legend Mammootty will be honoured with the Padma Bhushan, India’s third-highest civilian award. With a career spanning more than five decades and over 400 films, Mammootty is regarded as one of the most influential actors in Indian cinema. His contributions extend beyond films through various social and philanthropic initiatives.

Actor, filmmaker, and producer R. Madhavan, also known as Maddy, will receive the Padma Shri. Known for his versatility across Hindi, Tamil, and other regional film industries, Madhavan has built a reputation for delivering critically acclaimed performances in both commercial and content-driven cinema.

Veteran actor Satish Shah, whose comic performances have entertained audiences for decades, will also be honoured with the Padma Shri posthumously. Shah became a household name through his work in television and Bollywood and remains one of India’s most recognisable character actors.

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Joining them is Telugu cinema veteran Gadde Rajendra Prasad, who will also receive the Padma Shri. Popularly known for his extensive body of work and versatility, the actor has appeared in hundreds of films across multiple Indian languages and continues to be a respected figure in the industry.

The Padma Awards are among India’s highest civilian honours and are presented annually to individuals who have demonstrated distinguished service and excellence in fields ranging from art and literature to science, public affairs, sports, medicine, and social work.

This year, the government announced a total of 131 Padma Awards, including 5 Padma Vibhushan, 13 Padma Bhushan, and 113 Padma Shri honours. The upcoming ceremony will celebrate the achievements of several eminent personalities whose work has made a lasting impact on Indian society and culture.