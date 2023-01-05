Meet Ruhaanika Dhawan, the child actor who bought a house in Mumbai at the age of 15

Child actor Ruhaanika Dhawan left her fans pleasently suprised when announced that she has bought her own house in Mumbai. The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor is just 15 and shared photos of herself holding the keys to her new home. The photo collection also included pictures with her father sitting in the hall. Internet showered her with tons of well-wishes on reaching this milestone.

Ruhaanika Dhawan a Mumbai-born actor, attends an IGCSE school. She is a known face on television and her breakout role to date was as Ruhi/Pihu in the popular Tv show "Yeh Hai Mohabbatein." Rujaanika began her career as Aashi in the TV show "Mrs Kaushik Ki Paanch Bahuein" in 2012.

The child actor also starred in the Salman Khan film "Jai Ho" and the Sunny Deol film "Ghayal Once Again" in 2016. She also made an appearance on "Comedy Nights with Kapil".

Awards

Ruhaanika Dhawan has received nomination for several awards, including Most Promising Child Star at the Indian Television Academy Awards. She received ITA for her role in "Yeh Hain Mohabbatein,"- Most Popular Child Artiste - Female.



With over 1.9 million followers on Instagram and more than 80,000 subscribers on her YouTube channel, Dhawan posts lifestyle videos, vlogs, and brand promotions on a regular basis.

Ruhaanika shared the news on her Instagram with lots of pictures and captioned the post “With the blessings of Waheguru ji and my parents sharing my happiness with you all…To new beginnings!! My heart is full and I’m extremely Grateful .. I have check marked a very big dream- “Buying a home on my own.” This is very huge for me and my folks. I couldn’t wait to share this with you all. My parents and I are extremely thank full for all the platforms and opportunities I have gotten which have helped me achieve this dream. Of course, this wouldn’t have been possible without the help and guidance of my parents and as I write this I know how blessed I feel to have them.

Ruhaanika paid regards to her mother and wrote, "She in all ways is Desi mother who saves every penny and doubles it. Only God and she know how she does it!! There’s no stopping for me!! This is just the beginning. I’m already dreaming bigger, I will chase my dreams and work even harder. So, if I can do it you too can!! So dream on, follow your dreams and it will definitely come true one day."

With utmost grattitude Ruhaanika ended the caption with, "My words cannot describe how thankful I am for all the help and support you all have given me. Thank you to each of you once again for all the love and blessings."

