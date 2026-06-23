Business Today
Subscribe
IndiaNRICareer & JobsUS NewsWeatherPetrol PricesDiesel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
EY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026BT MindrushBT India 100
Search
Advertisement
Business News
trending
entertainment
Missed Ram Charan's Peddi in theatres? Here’s when you can stream it on OTT

Missed Ram Charan's Peddi in theatres? Here’s when you can stream it on OTT

Movie is expected to be available in Telugu along with dubbed versions in Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam after its theatrical run concludes

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Jun 23, 2026 12:52 PM IST
Missed Ram Charan's Peddi in theatres? Here’s when you can stream it on OTTPeddi OTT release date and platform

After a successful theatrical run, all eyes are now on the digital premiere of Peddi, the Telugu sports drama starring Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor. Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, the film has emerged as one of the biggest Telugu releases of 2026, earning over ₹300 crore worldwide and receiving strong support from audiences despite mixed critical reviews.

Advertisement

Peddi OTT release date and platform

The digital streaming rights of Peddi have been acquired by Netflix. The platform was confirmed as the film's official streaming partner, and the movie is expected to be available in Telugu along with dubbed versions in Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam after its theatrical run concludes.

ALSO READ: From YouTube to Netflix: Samay Raina takes India’s Got Latent to a bigger stage

Peddi could begin streaming on Netflix from July 2, 2026. Some reports claim the film may premiere in all languages on the same day, according to media reports.

At the same time, another set of reports indicates that the digital release could happen on July 16 instead. Since neither Netflix nor the makers have confirmed either date, viewers will have to wait for an official announcement. 

Advertisement

Peddi box office collection

Ram Charan’s Peddi has enjoyed a blockbuster run at the box office. According to Sacnilk, the sports drama opened strongly and went on to cross ₹326 crore worldwide, including over ₹231 crore in India net collections. The film benefited from strong performances in Telugu-speaking regions and steady overseas earnings. Despite slowing down in later weeks, Peddi remains one of the highest-grossing Telugu films of 2026.

Peddi story, cast, crew 

Set against a rural backdrop, Peddi follows the journey of a gifted village athlete who dreams of bringing recognition to his forgotten hometown. The story revolves around his struggles, setbacks and determination as he competes in sports while battling personal and societal challenges. The film combines sports, action, emotion and romance.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Reliance AGM 2026: 'Dhurandhar' duology gets special mention; JioHotstar hits 72.5 mn concurrent viewers

Apart from Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor, the film features a strong ensemble cast including Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu, Divyenndu Sharma, Ravi Kishan and Boman Irani. The music has been composed by A. R. Rahman. Cinematographer R. Ratnavelu handled the visuals, while Navin Nooli served as editor. Avinash Kolla worked as a production designer, and Bosco Martis choreographed key dance sequences.

Published on: Jun 23, 2026 12:52 PM IST
    Follow Us onChannel
    Post a comment0

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today