Missed Ram Charan's Peddi in theatres? Here’s when you can stream it on OTT

After a successful theatrical run, all eyes are now on the digital premiere of Peddi, the Telugu sports drama starring Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor. Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, the film has emerged as one of the biggest Telugu releases of 2026, earning over ₹300 crore worldwide and receiving strong support from audiences despite mixed critical reviews.

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Peddi OTT release date and platform

The digital streaming rights of Peddi have been acquired by Netflix. The platform was confirmed as the film's official streaming partner, and the movie is expected to be available in Telugu along with dubbed versions in Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam after its theatrical run concludes.

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Peddi could begin streaming on Netflix from July 2, 2026. Some reports claim the film may premiere in all languages on the same day, according to media reports.

At the same time, another set of reports indicates that the digital release could happen on July 16 instead. Since neither Netflix nor the makers have confirmed either date, viewers will have to wait for an official announcement.

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Peddi box office collection

Ram Charan’s Peddi has enjoyed a blockbuster run at the box office. According to Sacnilk, the sports drama opened strongly and went on to cross ₹326 crore worldwide, including over ₹231 crore in India net collections. The film benefited from strong performances in Telugu-speaking regions and steady overseas earnings. Despite slowing down in later weeks, Peddi remains one of the highest-grossing Telugu films of 2026.

Peddi story, cast, crew

Set against a rural backdrop, Peddi follows the journey of a gifted village athlete who dreams of bringing recognition to his forgotten hometown. The story revolves around his struggles, setbacks and determination as he competes in sports while battling personal and societal challenges. The film combines sports, action, emotion and romance.

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Apart from Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor, the film features a strong ensemble cast including Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu, Divyenndu Sharma, Ravi Kishan and Boman Irani. The music has been composed by A. R. Rahman. Cinematographer R. Ratnavelu handled the visuals, while Navin Nooli served as editor. Avinash Kolla worked as a production designer, and Bosco Martis choreographed key dance sequences.