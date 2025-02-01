'Officially giving up on Bollywood': Ibrahim Ali Khan's debut alongside Khushi Kapoor angers netizens

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim Ali Khan Pataudi is all set to make his film debut with the Karan Johar-backed film Nadaaniyan. In this film, he will feature opposite Khushi Kapoor. The film will release directly on streaming giant Netflix.

The film will mark the debut of Shauna Gautam, who was one of the assistant directors to Karan Johar on the 2023 film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The film's poster features Ibrahim and Khushi dressed in casuals sitting in a green field and looking into the camera.

The poster was not taken well at all by social media users, with users saying that Bollywood is completely out of touch with what the people want to watch.

"That’s it! Officially giving up Bollywood! Ab na ho paega aur!" a user said.

"That's why we hate bollywood with this nepotism," a second user commented.

"Leave his debut. It's khushi's third film!! With that shitty acting my god. Is Kjo idiot or what?" another angry user wrote.

"I want to know who are these, people working at Netflix! & what research they do before investing in a movie coz it looks like this movie will do about as well as Archies did. Man just when you think Netflix is on track with something like a Black warrant they hit us with 10 shitty movies like this," a fourth user observed.

"I’m genuinely curious.. does Karan johar not make movies for the audience? Clearly people are not happy with the type of movies he’s making but he seems like he literally does not care anymore. He posts these weird insta stories mocking all the audience who’re giving him their feedback, he also constantly makes fun of the people who criticize him for nepotism. How is this all a joke to him? Why does he think everyone is a “troll”?" yet another irate user asked.

As per a Netflix release, the film is a love story, which captured the magic, madness and innocence of first love. Nadaaiyan focuses on Piya, a bold and spirited girl from South Delhi and Arjun, a middle-class boy from Noida.

Besides Ibrahim and Khushi, the film also stars Mahima Chaudhary, Suniel Shetty, Dia Mirza, and Jugal Hansraj in significant roles.