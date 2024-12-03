'Not retiring, just taking a break': Vikrant Massey clarifies after viral post on retiring from movies 

In a recent turn of events, actor Vikrant Massey has clarified his earlier announcement regarding a break from films, which had sparked concerns among his fans. The 12th Fail star stated that his initial message had been "misinterpreted" as a retirement announcement.

Massey initially expressed his intention to step away from the film industry "until the time deems right," leading to widespread speculation about his career. In a follow-up statement, he emphasized his passion for acting and the impact it has had on his life. "Acting is all I can do. And it has given me everything I have. My physical and mental health has taken a hit. I just want to take some time off to better my craft. I feel a sense of monotony at the moment," he explained.

He reassured fans that he intends to return to acting when the time feels appropriate. "My post has been misinterpreted. I am not quitting or retiring from acting. I want to take some time off to focus on my family and health. I will be back when the time feels right," Massey added.

The actor's initial post, which raised alarms among supporters, thanked fans for their unwavering support over the years. He wrote, "The last few years and beyond have been phenomenal. I thank each and every one of you for your indelible support. But as I move forward, I realise it’s time to recalibrate and go back home. As a Husband, Father & a Son. And also as an Actor. So, in 2025, we will meet each other for one last time. Until time deems right."

He added: "Until time deems right. Last 2 movies and many a years of memories. Thank you again. For everything and everything in between. Forever indebted (sic)."

Massey's decision to take a break follows the release of his controversial film, The Sabarmati Report, which centres on the 2002 Godhra train-burning incident. As fans await his return, the actor remains committed to prioritizing his health and family during this time.

Meanwhile, Vikrant Massey's latest film The Sabarmati Report has performed decently well at the domestic box office ahead of Pushpa 2's release. The film made a total of ₹12.16 crore in its first week and ₹11.36 crore in its second week.

The movie further raked in ₹6.16 crore in its third weekend, taking its total India box office collections to ₹29.68 crore, as per film critic and trade expert Taran Adarsh. His previous release 12th Fail ran in the theatres for 14 weeks.

12th Fail raked in a total of ₹56.38 crore in India and ₹70.05 crore worldwide during its lifetime run. At present, Vikrant Massey is shooting for two films -- Yaar Jigri and Aankhon ki Gustaakhiyan, as per media reports.