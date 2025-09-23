Actors Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are prepared to embrace parenthood soon. The Tiger 3 actress is in her third trimester, as per a Bollywood Hungama report.

"She is in the third trimester of her pregnancy. The delivery is expected next month between October 15 and October 30. The actress and her hubby, Vicky Kaushal, prefer to keep it under wraps and probably want to announce about it after the birth of the baby," the report read.

The Kay Beauty founder and 'Tiger 3' actress confirmed the news in an Instagram post. Katrina shared a picture of Kaushal holding a black-and-white photograph, with the caption: "On our way to start the best chapter of our lives with hearts full of joy and gratitude (sic)."

Meanwhile, a recent photo from a shoot featuring Katrina Kaif has sparked fresh pregnancy rumours after fans noticed what appeared to be a baby bump. Neither Katrina nor Vicky Kaushal has confirmed the speculation, but the image quickly went viral on social media.

The slightly blurred picture, first shared on Reddit, showed Katrina in a maroon gown, with the form-fitting outfit drawing attention to her midsection. Since the rumours surfaced, the actress has largely stayed away from the spotlight. Reports suggest she plans to take an extended maternity break after delivery, as she wishes to be a hands-on mother.

Commenting on the pregnancy rumours, Vicky Kaushal said in June: "As far as the good news is concerned (the couple being pregnant), we will be very happy to share it with you, but for now, there is no truth to the speculation. Abhi Bad Newz enjoy kijiye, jab good news ayega toh hum aapke saath zarur share karenge (Till then enjoy the film, Bad Newz, and when we are ready with the good news, we will share with you)."

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are believed to have begun dating in 2019. The couple tied the knot on December 9, 2021, in a traditional Hindu ceremony at the scenic Six Senses Fort Barwara, Rajasthan. Their wedding was an intimate affair, graced by close friends and family.