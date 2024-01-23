'Oppenheimer,' 'Poor Things' rule the roost in Oscar 2024 nominations

In the cinematic landscape of 2024, two films have emerged as frontrunners in the race for the coveted Oscar statuettes. Christopher Nolan's "Oppenheimer" has detonated a powerful presence with an explosive 13 nominations, leading the pack with nods across a spectrum of categories including Best Picture, Best Director for Nolan himself, and acting nominations for its stars Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, and Robert Downey Jr. The film's technical prowess was also recognized with nominations in cinematography, production design, editing, costume design, hair and makeup, and original score.

Trailing closely behind is Yorgos Lanthimos' "Poor Things," which has garnered 11 nominations. Emma Stone's portrayal earned her a Best Actress nomination, and as a producer, she shares in the Best Picture nomination. Lanthimos is up for Best Director, while Mark Ruffalo's performance secured him a nod for Best Supporting Actor. The film also received acclaim in categories such as adapted screenplay, original score, cinematography, production design, editing, costume design, and hair and makeup.

Other notable mentions include "Killers of the Flower Moon" with 10 nominations, "Barbie" with a surprising 8 nominations, and "Maestro," directed by and starring Bradley Cooper, with 7 nominations. "The Holdovers," "American Fiction," "Anatomy of a Fall," and "Past Lives" are also in contention for Best Picture.

The international feature category is marked by diversity, with European films like Italy’s "Io Capitano," Spain’s "Society of the Snow," Germany’s "The Teachers’ Lounge," and the United Kingdom’s "The Zone of Interest" competing alongside Japan’s "Perfect Days."

First-time nominees this year include actors such as Colman Domingo, Jeffrey Wright, Sandra Hüller, Sterling K. Brown, Danielle Brooks, and Da’Vine Joy Randolph, showcasing a fresh wave of talent.

The Oscar nominations were announced on January 23rd, with Zazie Beetz and Jack Quaid presenting the list of nominees from the Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Beverly Hills. The ceremony itself is set to take place on March 10th, promising a night of celebration and recognition for the year's most outstanding cinematic achievements.

