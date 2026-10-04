Oscar-bound 'Gondhal' announces paid previews across 6 major cities ahead of global release

The Santosh Davakhar directorial will be screened in Mumbai, Pune, Delhi, Chennai, Hyderabad and Bengaluru. The initial previews will be presented in Marathi and Hindi, allowing audiences to experience the film on the big screen before its larger multilingual rollout.

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The makers are positioning the previews as an important part of the film's renewed theatrical journey following its selection as India's Oscar entry.

Davakhar said the screenings are more than just early shows and described them as an opportunity to bring the film back to audiences who value the theatrical experience. He also urged viewers to watch the film without preconceived notions and allow its culture, story and psychological elements to speak for themselves.

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Six-language worldwide release planned

Following the preview screenings, Gondhal is set to receive a wider release in Marathi, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada across India and overseas. The makers have not yet announced the exact date for the wider worldwide release.

The film draws from the traditional Gondhal folk ritual of Maharashtra, which incorporates music, dance, mythology and devotional storytelling. Against this cultural backdrop, the movie explores relationships, desire, human psychology and darker emotional conflicts.

The film stars Ishita Deshmukh, Kishor Kadam and Yogesh Sohoni in key roles. Its story follows Suman, a young woman trapped in an unhappy marriage, whose relationship with her lover and the traditional Gondhal ritual leads to a dangerous chain of events.

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Gondhal's Oscar journey

The Film Federation of India selected Gondhal from 33 submissions to represent India in the Best International Feature Film category at the 99th Academy Awards. The film has also earned recognition on the festival circuit, with Davakhar winning the Silver Peacock for Best Director at the 56th International Film Festival of India, while the film received the FIPRESCI Award at the Bengaluru International Film Festival.

The Oscar campaign will now focus on introducing the film to Academy members. Davakhar has indicated that the team expects an intensive campaign in the months ahead as it seeks votes and a place on the Academy's shortlist.