OTT releases this week (August 3-9): 'Main Vaapas Aaunga ', 'Operation Safed Sagar ', 'Vadhandhi: Season 2 ' and more to watch this weekend

The first full week of August brings an exciting mix of Indian originals, international hits and returning fan-favourite series to OTT platforms. Leading this week's lineup are Imtiaz Ali's emotional drama Main Vaapas Aaunga, Siddharth and Jimmy Shergill's war drama Operation Safed Sagar, and the much-awaited second season of Vadhandhi.
Advertisement
Alongside these, viewers can also stream Ted Lasso Season 4, The Super Mario Galaxy Movie and several regional releases across Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar, ZEE5 and Apple TV+.
Main Vaapas Aaunga
Imtiaz Ali's critically acclaimed drama makes its digital debut after a successful theatrical run. Starring Diljit Dosanjh, Naseeruddin Shah, Vedang Raina and Sharvari, the film follows a 95-year-old man whose fading memories lead him back to an unfinished love story rooted in the Partition of India. With powerful performances and A.R. Rahman's music, it is among the week's biggest releases.
Release Date: August 7, 2026
Platform: Netflix
Operation Safed Sagar
Inspired by the Indian Air Force's role during the 1999 Kargil War, Operation Safed Sagar stars Siddharth and Jimmy Shergill as fighter pilots undertaking dangerous missions in the mountains. The military drama showcases courage, sacrifice and one of India's most significant air operations.
Advertisement
Release Date: August 7, 2026
Platform: Netflix
Vadhandhi: Season 2
The acclaimed Tamil investigative thriller returns with a second season. As a new murder case unfolds, the investigation uncovers hidden secrets, conflicting testimonies and unexpected twists, pushing the detectives into another gripping mystery.
Release Date: August 7, 2026
Platform: Amazon Prime Video
Ted Lasso Season 4
Jason Sudeikis returns as the optimistic football coach in the fourth season of the Emmy-winning comedy series. This time, Ted takes on a new challenge as he helps build a women's football team while continuing to inspire everyone around him with his trademark optimism.
Release Date: August 5, 2026
Platform: Apple TV+
The Super Mario Galaxy Movie
Mario returns for another animated adventure as he sets out on a mission across the galaxy to stop a powerful new threat. Packed with action, humour and colourful visuals, the family entertainer will be available in multiple Indian languages.
Advertisement
Release Date: August 6, 2026
Platform: JioHotstar
My Life With The Walter Boys Season 3
The hit coming-of-age drama returns as Jackie continues to navigate complicated relationships, family dynamics and life-changing decisions after the emotional events of Season 2.
Release Date: August 6, 2026
Platform: Netflix
Other notable releases
This week's OTT slate also includes Malayalam drama Uyir on JioHotstar, Tamil drama Idhayam Murali on Netflix, Telugu rural drama Nooru Saami on ZEE5, Telugu action-drama Lenin on ZEE5, and Malayalam thriller Kattalan on ManoramaMAX. Together, these titles offer viewers a mix of romance, war dramas, thrillers, family entertainers and regional cinema.
Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.