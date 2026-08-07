OTT releases this week (August 3-9): 'Main Vaapas Aaunga ', 'Operation Safed Sagar ', 'Vadhandhi: Season 2 ' and more to watch this weekend

Main Vaapas Aaunga

Imtiaz Ali's critically acclaimed drama makes its digital debut after a successful theatrical run. Starring Diljit Dosanjh, Naseeruddin Shah, Vedang Raina and Sharvari, the film follows a 95-year-old man whose fading memories lead him back to an unfinished love story rooted in the Partition of India. With powerful performances and A.R. Rahman's music, it is among the week's biggest releases.

Release Date: August 7, 2026

Platform: Netflix

Operation Safed Sagar

Inspired by the Indian Air Force's role during the 1999 Kargil War, Operation Safed Sagar stars Siddharth and Jimmy Shergill as fighter pilots undertaking dangerous missions in the mountains. The military drama showcases courage, sacrifice and one of India's most significant air operations.

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Release Date: August 7, 2026

Platform: Netflix

Vadhandhi: Season 2

The acclaimed Tamil investigative thriller returns with a second season. As a new murder case unfolds, the investigation uncovers hidden secrets, conflicting testimonies and unexpected twists, pushing the detectives into another gripping mystery.

Release Date: August 7, 2026

Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Ted Lasso Season 4

Jason Sudeikis returns as the optimistic football coach in the fourth season of the Emmy-winning comedy series. This time, Ted takes on a new challenge as he helps build a women's football team while continuing to inspire everyone around him with his trademark optimism.

Release Date: August 5, 2026

Platform: Apple TV+

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie

Mario returns for another animated adventure as he sets out on a mission across the galaxy to stop a powerful new threat. Packed with action, humour and colourful visuals, the family entertainer will be available in multiple Indian languages.

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Release Date: August 6, 2026

Platform: JioHotstar

My Life With The Walter Boys Season 3

The hit coming-of-age drama returns as Jackie continues to navigate complicated relationships, family dynamics and life-changing decisions after the emotional events of Season 2.

Release Date: August 6, 2026

Platform: Netflix

Other notable releases

This week's OTT slate also includes Malayalam drama Uyir on JioHotstar, Tamil drama Idhayam Murali on Netflix, Telugu rural drama Nooru Saami on ZEE5, Telugu action-drama Lenin on ZEE5, and Malayalam thriller Kattalan on ManoramaMAX. Together, these titles offer viewers a mix of romance, war dramas, thrillers, family entertainers and regional cinema.