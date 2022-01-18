‘Our paths separate’: Dhanush, Aishwaryaa announce decision to part ways on Twitter

Actor Dhanush and his wife Aishwaryaa have announced their decision to part ways after 18 years of marriage on their respective social media handles. In his letter, the Karnan actor appealed to fans to take time to understand us as individuals for the better.



“18 years of togetherness as friends, couple, as parents and well wishers to each other. The journey has been of growth, understanding, adjusting and adapting. Today we stand at a place where our paths separate… Aishwaryaa and I have decided to part ways as a couple and take time to understand us as individuals for the better,” Dhanush said in the letter.



Dhanush also urged people to respect their decision and give them privacy to deal with this situation. He further noted, “Please do respect our decision and give us the needed privacy to deal with this.”

Aishwaryaa also shared this statement on her Instagram handle with the caption, “No caption needed… only your understanding and your love necessary!”

The couple married each other when Dhanush was only 21 and Aishwaryaa was 23. Dhanush and Aishwaryaa are parents to two boys—Yatra and Lingaa who were born in 2006 and 2010. On the work front, Dhanush was last seen in the Anand L Rai directorial Atrangi Re, which also featured Akshay Kumar and Sara Ali Khan in pivotal roles.

Also read: ‘Irreparable loss’: PM Modi, Madhuri Dixit mourn Pt. Birju Maharaj’s demise