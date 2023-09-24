Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha wedding: Pheras to take place at 4pm, Arvind Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann, other VIPs to be in attendance

Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha wedding news: Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha are set to tie the knot today. The couple has a packed schedule on Sunday as the day will begin with Parineeti Chopra’s chooda ceremony at 1 pm at The Leela Palace while Raghav Chadha’s sehrabandi will take place at The Taj Lake Palace around the same time. A boat procession will make its way to the Leela hotel at around 2:30 pm, where the pheras are expected to take place in the evening.

Chopra and Chadha will take the pheras at around 4 pm at The Leela Palace. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann arrived in Udaipur on Saturday. AAP leader Sanjay Singh also arrived with his wife in Udaipur for Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s big day. Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot and Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel are also expected to join the wedding festivities.

Former Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray, fashion designer Manish Malhotra, tennis champion Sania Mirza, filmmaker and producer Karan Johar and cricketer Harbhajan Singh are also expected to attend the couple’s big day. Meanwhile, Chopra’s cousin and global icon Priyanka Chopra is expected to skip the wedding.

“I hope you are as happy and content as this on your big little one… Always wishing you so much love (sic),” the Quantico and Bajirao Mastani actor wrote on Instagram stories with a happy picture of Parineeti.

Wedding festivities kicked off in style after their respective families arrived in Udaipur on September 22. Sangeet and haldi functions were conducted on September 23. The music list and the entire evening were curated by Chopra herself and cassettes with names of guests written with a special message were also given, India Today reported citing sources.

The sangeet menu had fun options such as Maggi, popcorns, chaat and much more, sources added. The sangeet was themed after 90s Bollywood and DJ Navraj Hans kept the guests entertained throughout the evening.

