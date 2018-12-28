Petta trailer releases: Rajinikant starrer garners over 1 million views on YouTube

The year 2019 should now be renamed as the year of 'Rajinikant' after his two movie releases 'Kaala' & '2.0' and now the launch of the trailer of his upcoming film 'Petta'.

Directed by 'Pizza'-fame Karthik Subbaraj, Petta stars the 67 year old Thalaiva as a hostel warden. It also marks the debut of Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the South Indian movies. Trisha and Simran are the leading ladies in the movie and Vijay Sethupathi is the antagonist.

Going by the two and a half minute trailer of Petta, Rajinikant is introduced as Kaali. The trailer showcases the vintage Rajini in all his glory flaunting his sunglasses. However, behind the happy-go-lucky hostel warden, it is also shown that Kaali is hiding a dark secret. The trailer has quite a few snappy action moments and, by the looks of it, could be another treat for Rajinikant fans.

By the looks of it, Petta appears to be very different from both, Kaala and 2.0. The movie seems to be lot more dramatic and has a tinge of romance.

Produced by Kalanithi Maran-promoted Sun Pictures, the title of the movie roughly translates to stronghold. Petta is aiming for a Pongal 2019 release and will be clashing with Ajith's Viswasam, Ram Charam's Vinaya Vedhiya Rama, RJ Balaji's LKG and NTR Biopic.

The year 2018 was a special year for Rajinikant and his fans. Both his releases this year were lapped-up by fans and critics alike. The movie 2.0 especially turned out to be a money spinner and is still going strong at the box office. His first release of 2018, Kala, too did good business.

