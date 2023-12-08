'The Archies' X review: Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda film gets mixed verdict from viewers

Zoya Akhtar's Indianised retelling of the classic comic strip The Archies has made it to Netflix. The film opened to mixed reviews from viewers on X formerly known as Twitter. While some loved the production design of the film and Suhana Khan's performance, others found the film to be simply underwhelming.

If you are looking forward to watching Suhana Khan's The Archies while being tucked in your blankets and sipping a warm cup of coffee, here are some tweets to read. Film critic and trade analyst Rohit Jaiswal gave the film a four-star rating and said that Suhana Khan as Veronica Lodge is the highlight of this film.

"Suhana Khan especially seems as though she was meant to play Veronica Lodge. The other debutants too clearly impress. The story is good, light-hearted which makes the movie a perfect watch for a December day... Well done Zoya Akhtar (sic)," Jaiswal said.

#TheArchies Rating - ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️



Nostalgia will hit hard for those who grew up reading the #Archies comics. #ZoyaAkhtar has impeccably created a real life Riverdale on screen. And that 60’s vibe comes through easily.



The Young actors have slipped into the skin of the characters… pic.twitter.com/VGUdpsNWot — Rohit Jaiswal (@rohitjswl01) December 7, 2023

"Sorry to the haters but this was so cute. The actors aren't the best but they all look gorgeous, the production design was insane and the music is good. I had a good time," a moviegoer mentioned.

Sorry to the haters but this was so cute. The actors aren't the best but they all look gorgeous, the production design was insane and the music is good. I had a good time #TheArchies https://t.co/NSXZVptVac pic.twitter.com/Q6woxTVMTL — kaeden (@wandasitcoms) December 8, 2023

Not gonna lie, Suhana Khan has acted amazingly in this scene, above par and far beyond my expectations. She sounds like a rich brat in the movie, which is exactly what she was supposed to portray, and she literally killed it.#TheArchies #AgastyaNanda



pic.twitter.com/ZtB6DnHq7i — circuit⚡️ (@CircuitBoleTo) December 7, 2023 My new crush 🥰 he is so charming mann🥹vedang stole the show and how,hope he will get better projects in future,he has a good screen presence!!#TheArchies pic.twitter.com/yAhxzLtqjJ — Vish🦋 (@MyWorld_alia) December 8, 2023

Another moviegoer said on X: "The Archies is damn cute, but not even a little for the masses. It doesn't take itself very seriously, which is nice. Khushi Kapoor and Mihir Ahuja are the standouts in the cast, but the screenplay and the lack of character development let the film down. I really liked it though!"

#TheArchies is damn cute, but not even a little for the masses. It doesn't take itself very seriously, which is nice. Khushi Kapoor and Mihir Ahuja are the standouts in the cast, but the screenplay and the lack of character development let the film down. I really liked it though! pic.twitter.com/MtKyDwwaRo — Ved (@vedsave1) December 7, 2023

A viewer called this a movie a good attempt but nothing more than that. The viewer said: "It's a good try... but it's nowhere good... I expected much more from Zoya Akhtar. Overall, it's a pretty simple movie and definitely not bad. I could be wrong but these actors just raw; they need lessons and training in acting!"

#TheArchies

It’s a good try … but it’s nowhere good. 🙂

.. I expected much more from #ZoyaAkhtar 🙂

Overall it's a pretty simple movie and definitely not bad. 🙃

I could be wrong but these actors are just raw ; they need lessons & training in acting ..!#TheArchiesOnNetflix pic.twitter.com/YUXrZZyKy6 — Vaishnavi Khodke (@Vaishnavik_124) December 7, 2023

YouTuber Anmol Jamwal called The Archies a "soft launch for star kids indeed" . "#TheArchies. A soft launch for star kids indeed and a brochure for producers ahead of their merits and demerits. The film is a surface level/hollow Archies card that someone gets gifted on their birthday and it occupies the shelf of your house, never for you to revisit," he said.

#TheArchies



A soft launch for star kids indeed and a brochure for producers ahead of their merits and demerits.



The film is a surface level/hollow Archies card that someone gets gifted on their birthday and it occupies the shelf of your house, never for you to revisit pic.twitter.com/BfAFe0ufEM — ANMOL JAMWAL (@jammypants4) December 7, 2023

Set in 1960s India, Suhana Khan as Veronica Lodge and Agastya Nanda as Archie Andrews along with their friends Betty Cooper, Jughead, Reggie Mantle, and Ethel Muggs navigate their teenage years and the future of Riverdale as real estate developers threaten to destroy the Green Park- a beloved local park which is home to so many memories.

Directed by Zoya Akhtar, the film also features Khushi Kapoor, Yuvraj Menda, Aditi 'Dot' Saigal, Mihir Ahuja and Vedang Raina in key roles. The Archies is streaming on Netflix since December 7.

