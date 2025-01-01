Top OTT releases this week: All We Imagine as Light, Avicii, Reunion among movies, shows to watch this weekend

The arrival of the New Year ushers in an exciting array of TV shows and movies. To elevate your entertainment experience, we've put together a curated selection of the best releases for this week. Check out our definitive list of OTT premieres from December 31 to January 4.

Related Articles

Avicii – I'm Tim (Netflix) - December 31, 2024: Directed by Henrik Burman, this documentary on Netflix features Avicii Aloe and is based on the story of Tim Bergling.

Reunion (Netflix) - January 1, 2025: This American comedy mystery, available on Netflix, revolves around a high school reunion. The film stars Nina Dobrev, Jamie Chung, Chace Crawford, Billy Magnussen, Lil Rel Howery, Jillian Bell, and Michael Hitchcock, who embark on a journey to identify a killer among them after discovering a murder.

Missing You (Netflix) - January 1, 2025: This seasonal suspense series explores a heartwarming story of love and loss. Starring Rosalind Eleazar as Detective Inspector Kat Donovan, the series is based on Coben's 2014 New York Times bestseller. It follows Donovan as she finds her estranged fiance on a dating app after more than a decade, leading her to reopen her father's unsolved murder.

Family Camp (Netflix) - January 1, 2025: Featuring Tommy Woodard, Eddie James, and Leigh-Allyn Baker, this film is about two families competing for a trophy amid growing tensions. The gripping drama promises to keep viewers on the edge of their seats.

The Black Swindler (Netflix) - January 1, 2025: Based on Japan's Manga series, this intense drama follows Kurosagi, played by Yamashita Tomohisa, as he becomes a black swindler to avenge the white swindlers who cheated his family.

The Rig Season 2 (Prime Video) - January 2, 2025: The first season depicted the crew of the Kinloch Bravo struggling for survival after losing communication with the Scottish mainland due to a mysterious fog.

All We Imagine As Light (Disney + Hotstar) - January 3, 2025: This Golden Globe-nominated film, written and directed by Payal Kapadia, debuts on Disney+ Hotstar. It features Kani Kusruti, Divya Prabha, Chhaya Kadam, and Hridhu Haroon, focusing on the lives of two nurses and their relatable emotional journey.

Gunaah season 2 (Disney + Hotstar) - January 3, 2025: This suspenseful drama, starring Gashmeer Mahajani, Surbhi Jyoti, and Zayn Igbal Khan, promises to send shivers down your spine.

When the Stars Gossip (Netflix) - January 4, 2025: This Korean TV series stars Lee Min-ho and Gong Hyo-jin. The light-hearted romantic drama tells a tale of fate and destiny between an astronaut and a tourist from two different worlds on separate missions.