Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai trailer released; Salman Khan steals the show

The trailer of the much-anticipated Salman Khan action film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai has been released on Thursday. The Salman Khan-starrer will be the first big-budget film to go for a multi-platform release. The film will roll out in theatres on May 13 while strictly adhering to COVID-19 protocols.

The film will also be available on digital streaming platforms like Zee5 and Zee5's pay per view service ZeePlex on May 13 (Eid-ul-Fitr). Besides this, the makers have decided to release Radhe on DTH operators such as Dish, D2H, Tata Sky, and Airtel Digital TV.

Edited by Mehak Agarwal

Also read: 'Don't go after him like Sushant': Kangana Ranaut to Karan Johar after Kartik Aaryan leaves Dostana 2

Also read: Sonu Sood tests COVID-19 positive days after getting vaccinated