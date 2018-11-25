Rajinikanth's 2.0, Rajamouli's Baahubali: Karan Johar explains the phenomenon of crossover films

As Rajinikanth's next magnum opus 2.0 looks set on the path to become a blockbuster across the nation, Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar has called for vernacular movies which can perform well all over the country to be encouraged. Johar, who will present the 2.0 for the Hindi speaking audience said that the crossover in Indian cinema should happen internally.

Johar's Dharma Productions is one of the distributors for the 2.0, as it was in SS Rajamouli's Baahubali. During an interview, Johar said that the success of Baahubali and 2.0 will pave way for more pan-India films.

"Crossover in cinema should happen internally in India. We keep talking about crossover and that our films going out of the country but the true crossover is like 'Baahubali'. It's a film made in Telugu which worked very well in North, West and East, everywhere," PTI quoted Johar saying.

"2.0 has that vision of working within the country. We have to encourage those crossover movements. Films in all languages, whether it's Marathi, Bengali, Tamil, Telugu or Malayalam, have to work all across (the country). That is the true vision. This is quintessential crossover movement phenomenon that needs to be encouraged and leveraged," he further added.

Johar credited South Indian filmmakers for encouraging the crossover movement and expected it to happen in Hindi cinema as well.

Meanwhile, Rajinikanth's 2.0 has managed to recover a substantial portion of its production cost a week for its release. Lyca Productions, the production company behind 2.0 and one of the distributors, has pre-sold satellite rights for Rs 120 crore and the digital rights for Rs 60 crore for all three versions of the movie. The film is the costliest ever in the history of India cinema with an estimated production cost of Rs 550 crore.

The distribution rights were sold to individual distributors in Andhra Pradesh-Telangana, Karnataka and Kerala for Rs 70 crore, Rs 25 crore and Rs 15 crore, respectively. The distributors in Telangana-Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Kerala, won't share their profits with Lyca. The distributors in the northern region will share the profits with Lyca at a pre-defined ratio. The film's pre-distribution rights were sold for Rs 80 crore in northern India. Lyca has kept the distribution rights of overseas and Tamil Nadu for itself.

In 2.0, Rajinikanth and Shankar will be coming together for a third time after Enthiran (Robot) and Shivaji. The film also has Akshay Kumar and Amy Jackson. It will be released on November 29 across 10,000 screens worldwide, along with 6,600-6,800 screens in India. This outdoes the record of Baahubali 2, which released in as many as 6,500 domestic screens and 9,000 across the world.