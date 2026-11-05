'Ramayana' movie Twitter review: ‘Odyssey was inspired from Ramayana,' say netizens on Ranbir Kapoor, Yash-starrer epic

Many first-day viewers described the film as a “grand cinematic experience", applauding its production design, visual effects and mythological scale. Several posts called it a “cinematic masterpiece", citing breathtaking visuals, emotional storytelling and powerhouse performances from Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash.

Yash has emerged as the clearest audience favourite. His Ravana is being praised for its commanding screen presence, with viewers saying the actor brings “aura” and menace to the part.

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Ranbir Kapoor’s portrayal of Lord Rama has received both admiration and criticism. Supporters described his performance as sincere, graceful and emotionally grounded, with one early viewer calling it “outstanding – graceful & divine.”

Others were less convinced. Some social media users felt the role lacked the “divine aura” expected of Rama, while more critical posts described the performance as “painfully dull". The divided reaction has made Ranbir’s Rama one of the film’s most debated aspects online.

Despite the enthusiasm for its visuals, several viewers believe Ramayana prioritises spectacle over emotional depth. Comments such as “Watchable epic that prioritises spectacle and action over drama and emotion” capture a recurring criticism that the film’s grandeur sometimes overshadows its drama.

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Others criticised the pacing and runtime, with one viewer writing, “An average first half, followed by a draggy second half.” Another argued that “the visuals may be grand, but spectacle alone can’t compensate for weak pacing and uneven writing.”

The Ravana-Jatayu confrontation appears to be one of the film’s biggest crowd-pleasers. Viewers highlighted the sequence for its intensity and visual craft, with some calling the action “stunning” and among the film’s standout moments.

A viewer watching Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana in the US said the film’s Sita Swayamvar sequence prompted an unexpected cross-cultural conversation in the theatre.

Sharing the reaction on X, the viewer wrote that fellow American moviegoers seated nearby were “struck” by Lord Rama lifting and stringing the divine Shiva Dhanush and remarked that the bow challenge in Homer’s The Odyssey “must have drawn inspiration from Ramayana.”

The observation echoes an ongoing online debate over similarities between Penelope’s bow-and-arrow contest in Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey and Sita’s swayamvar in the Ramayana.

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About Ramayana

Ramayana is a two-part mythological epic directed by Nitesh Tiwari, with Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana. The first instalment, Ramayana: Rise of a Legend, released in theatres on November 5, 2026, and follows the early chapters of the timeless epic, including Rama’s exile, Sita’s swayamvar and the confrontation with Ravana.

The film has drawn attention for its large-scale production, visual effects and ensemble cast, with the second part expected to continue the story.