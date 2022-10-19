Ranbir-Alia film ‘Brahmastra’ to premiere on OTT on this date. Check details here

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt-starrer Brahmastra: Part One– Shiva is all set to mark its OTT debut on October 23, a day before Diwali. The film is likely to be released on Disney+ Hotstar. In such a case, Brahmastra will be available on an OTT platform in less than two months of its theatrical release, as per an India Today report.

The film had a dream run at the box office as it collected around Rs 425 crore globally. The development was confirmed by director Ayan Mukerji in an Instagram post. Mukerji wrote, “Number 1 worldwide Hindi movie of 2022! Thank you!!! Happy Navami, everyone!!!”

Domestically, Brahmastra collected Rs 256.39 crore at the box office. Multiplex chains such as PVR (Rs 64.18 crore), INOX (Rs 46.43 crore) and Cinepolis (Rs 25.78 crore). Territories such as Mumbai (Rs 57.81 crore), Delhi-UP (Rs 47.44 crore) and East Punjab (Rs 20.01 crore) also contributed significantly to the movie’s collections, according to entertainment portal Bollywood Hungama.

Brahmastra released in theatres on September 9 in Hindi, English, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. The film has been jointly produced by Dharma Productions, Star Studios, Starlight Pictures and Prime Focus. The Ranbir-Alia film focuses on DJ Shiva who finds out about supernatural weapons or astras and a group of individuals– Brahmansh– who wield these weapons.

The group is up in arms against Junoon, the queen of dark forces, who is out to get hold of the Brahmastra. Brahmastra also features Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Shah Rukh Khan and Mouni Roy in significant roles. It featured Shah Rukh Khan as Mohan Bhargava and Nagarjuna Akkineni as Anish Shetty.

The Ayan Mukerji-directorial is the first of the Astraverse trilogy. The Astraverse is a cinematic universe focusing on several astras or supernatural weapons.

