Randeep Hooda's Netflix series 'CAT' trailer: Release date, when to watch

The trailer of Randeep Hooda-starring CAT is slated to release on November 18. The Netflix series will premiere on December 9 and all episodes will be available at once. The cast list for CAT has also been released, which includes Hasleen Kaur, Geeta Aggarwal, Dakssh Ajit Singh, Jaipreet Singh, Sukhwinder Chahal, Pramod Pathal, KP Singh, and Kavya Thapar.

The crime thriller is about the Punjab hinterlands and follows the story of an innocent man, who is thrown into a deep, drug trafficking conspiracy between gang lords, cops and political powers.

The series, touted as a revenge drama, is directed by Balwinder Singh Janjua and marks Hooda's second collaboration with the streaming service after Extraction, the action thriller starring Chris Hemsworth of the Thor fame. The show is produced by Movie Tunnel Productions in association with Jelly Bean Entertainment.

The show is co-directed by Janjua, who has previously penned films such as "Saand Ki Aankh" and "Mubarakan", along with Rupinder Chahal and Jimmy Singh.

Bihar-set crime-drama series Khakee: The Bihar Chapter, starring Karan Tacker and Avinash Tiwary at the opposite ends of the law is also set to release next month. Triptii Dimri-starrer Qala will also premiere on Netflix. The psychological drama is directed by Anvitaa Dutt, best known for Bulbbul.

Recently Netflix announced that it is adding a new Managing Access and Devices option on the platform that essentially lets users view their account login status and kick out unwanted guests. The feature could be really helpful for users who used Netflix at a hotel but forgot to log out following checkout.

The feature could be helpful if your old friends or ex are still using your Netflix account. Although the Managing Access and Devices option is aimed at security purposes, the feature also forces freeloaders to get their own subscriptions.



