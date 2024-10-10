'Just came to learn, an era has ended': Amitabh Bachchan pays late tribute to Ratan Tata after early morning trolls

Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan has finally expressed his condolences following the passing of renowned industrialist Ratan Tata, describing the event as "the end of an era."

In a heartfelt message shared on the social media platform X, Bachchan reflected on Tata's legacy, stating, "T 5159(i) - just came to learn of the passing of Shri Ratan Tata... An era has ended. A most respected, humble yet visionary leader of immense foresight and resolve. Spent some wonderful moments with him during several campaigns we were involved in together. My prayers."

Spent some wonderful moments with him, during several Campaigns we were… — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) October 10, 2024

The news of Ratan Tata's death has prompted an outpouring of grief from various public figures, including the President, Prime Minister, and numerous Bollywood stars, all of whom have taken to social media to share their tributes. However, Bachchan's subsequent post on Instagram, which featured a photo of him dancing, drew criticism from fans and followers.

In the Instagram post, Bachchan appeared stylish and carefree, captioning the image with "Time to take off..." This post was met with backlash, as many users felt it was inappropriate to share such content in the wake of Tata's passing.

Comments flooded in, with one user stating, "The whole internet is in shock due to the death of Ratan Tata Sir... You should not post anything like this, Sir." Another remarked, "I thought you would post for Sir Ratan Tata." A third user criticized the timing of the post, saying, "What a distasteful post, Big B.

The whole country of India and NRIs are in grief and shock due to Ratan Tata Sir, and here you are posting a picture of yourself after the announcement of his death."

As tributes continue to pour in for Ratan Tata, Amitabh Bachchan's contrasting post has sparked a conversation about social media etiquette during times of mourning.

